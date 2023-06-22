Ochsner Health and MD Anderson Announce Partnership

NEW ORLEANS – At a June 22 press conference, Ochsner Health and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a partnership to create the Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center at seven Ochsner campuses in Louisiana.

Ochsner is the largest health system in Louisiana and the state’s largest private employer. It has more than 37,000 employees working in 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South.

MD Anderson is a comprehensive cancer center based in Houston and with partners worldwide. It is the largest cancer center in the country and also one of the most highly regarded.

As a result of this new partnership, which has been in the works for three years, Ochsner will be the only provider in Louisiana with a cancer program based on MD Anderson’s standards and treatment plans. Financial details of the partnership are confidential, but it “will be a full clinical and operational integration of the delivery of cancer care,” according to Brian Moore, medical director of the new endeavor. He said the seven sites are co-branded locations that have a “fully integrated cancer program based on MD Anderson’s standards of care and treatment plans.”

Each member of the new center’s team of cancer physicians has been certified by MD Anderson to clinically practice as part of the co-branded Ochsner MD Anderson cancer program. Appointed physicians can become adjunct members of MD Anderson faculty.

“As the state’s leader in cancer care, we’re proud to partner with one of the global leaders in cancer care to provide a full continuum of services close to home for our patients,” said Mike Hulefeld, Ochsner Health president and COO, in a press release announcing the partnership. “Beyond MD Anderson’s accolades and top national rankings, its clinicians and researchers advance innovative therapies through clinical trials several years before they become standard practice. Now, our patients will benefit from this expanded breadth of experience and therapies in Louisiana.”

Ochsner joins the country’s six other MD Anderson partners, who pay a fee for access to the cancer center’s methods, expertise, clinical trials, fundraising prowess — and overall brand recognition.

Ochsner MD Anderson patients in southeastern Louisiana will receive care based on the same protocols and practice standards provided at MD Anderson in Houston and benefit from integration with its clinicians and researchers.

“We are pleased to welcome Ochsner Health as our newest partner, and we applaud their team’s commitment to excellence, innovation and patient-centered care, which aligns with our own mission to end cancer,” said Peter WT Pisters, president of MD Anderson. “By working together, we are expanding our reach and impact, ensuring even more patients have access to high-quality cancer care and advanced treatments through clinical trials.”

Ochsner MD Anderson facilities will be distributed throughout greater New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Covington. Specific locations include the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove, and the St. Tammany Cancer Center – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center.

Ochsner and MD Anderson said they will certify additional sites in the future.

“Our patients can be confident that they will receive an enhanced level of comprehensive cancer care through this partnership,” said Moore, the new center’s medical director. “Each member of our select team of cancer physicians has been certified by MD Anderson to clinically practice as part of the co-branded Ochsner MD Anderson cancer program, and appointed physicians will become adjunct members of MD Anderson faculty.”

Hospital officials said Ochsner MD Anderson will aim to provide comprehensive care to patients via a multidisciplinary team of doctors, clinicians and support specialists, including nutritionists, nurse navigators, social workers, physical therapists and acupuncturists. It will be the only Phase I clinical trial program in Louisiana.

The Ochsner Cancer Institute treats more than 40,000 patients each year and has cared for patients from all 50 states and 28 countries.

Ochsner’s cancer program, highly ranked in several categories by U.S. News & World Report, is accredited by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American College of Radiology, the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (Bone Marrow Transplant) and the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

MD Anderson is one of the world’s largest and most respected cancer centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. It has been named one of the top two hospitals in cancer care every year since U.S. News & World Report began its annual “America’s Best Hospital Rankings” in 1990. The center conducts one of the world’s largest clinical trials programs, offering more than 1,600 clinical trials covering prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.