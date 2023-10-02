Ochsner Facilities Awarded Total Hip and Knee Replacement Accreditation

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Accreditation. They are two of only three hospitals in Louisiana with this accreditation.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Joint Commission, a global leader in driving quality improvement and patient safety,” said George Chimento, system chair of orthopedic surgery, Ochsner Health. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our orthopedic teams who put patients first every day, from the clinic to the operating room. Returning our patients to a life free of pain and renewed mobility is the ultimate reward.”

Both Ochsner facilities underwent a review this summer. During the visit, a Joint Commission surveyor evaluated compliance with total hip and knee replacement standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyor also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, the Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Ochsner for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity, and compassion for all patients.”