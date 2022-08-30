Ochsner Expands Scholarships for Loyola Accelerated Nursing Degree

NEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner Health:

Ochsner is calling on Louisiana residents who want to pivot their careers and help fill the nursing shortage in local communities. The health system has announced tuition assistance for at least 10 applicants to Loyola University of New Orleans’ new accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program for this spring. The degree program is enrolling now for the spring 2023 academic term, with a deadline of Dec. 1.

As a partner to Loyola’s pre-licensure Bachelor of Nursing program, Ochsner’s commitment to Loyola’s ABSN program marks an expansion of its flagship Ochsner Scholars initiative. Ochsner Scholars encompasses tuition assistance programs for aspiring nurses, allied health workers and physicians who pledge to serve as employees at Ochsner Health following education at an accredited school.

Ochsner continues to invest in Healthy State by 2030, a collaborative plan to lift Louisiana off the bottom of health rankings, as the system is committed to growing the state’s pipeline of nursing and allied health professionals. Partnerships with universities like Loyola and Ochsner’s tuition assistance programs are critical to the collaborative, 10-year vision of transforming Louisiana into a healthier state by the year 2030. As more seasoned nurses depart local hospitals and clinics, Ochsner Nurse Scholars and similar tuition assistance programs offer tangible solutions to growing the nursing workforce in Louisiana. Ochsner and partners are also committed to helping more residents invest in their careers and financial stability.

“To reach our goals of a healthier state we must leverage the human capital of our region and invest in our communities,” said Leonardo Seoane, chief academic officer, Ochsner Health. “We are proud of this deepening partnership with Loyola University, and we are excited about our ability to impact more lives by joining together to make our healthcare system and workforce opportunities better and stronger.”

The Ochsner Nurse Scholars program for Loyola is one of many investments that support a series of tuition programs for aspiring nurses. Collectively, they are projected to positively impact more than 3,000 students within the first five years.

Loyola’s ABSN is a full-time, hybrid program completed in just 17 months, with a mix of synchronous online learning and guaranteed in-person clinical placements at partner facilities. The program is ideal for recent graduates with a background in public health or biology, but it’s also accessible to graduates with a bachelor’s degree or higher from any educational background who are interested in nursing and complete the necessary prerequisites.

The new ABSN program builds on the existing pre-licensure BSN program Loyola that opened enrollment last year in partnership with Ochsner.

“What is already a critical nursing shortage is only predicted to worsen over the next few years, particularly in the southern region,” said Michelle “Shelli” Collins, dean of Loyola’s College of Nursing and Health. “Loyola University New Orleans College of Nursing and Health is poised to be part of the solution. The ABSN program enables those fresh from their undergraduate degrees, as well as post-traditional students, to enter the nursing field efficiently and economically, which helps them personally, while helping to address the nursing shortage most expediently.”

Healthcare workforce challenges have grown in recent years, with increasing numbers of nurses, physicians and healthcare professionals retiring or leaving the industry. The U.S. Bureau of Labor projects more than 1.1 million new nurses will be needed by 2030. Five- and 10-year projections for other roles, including physicians, medical assistance and home health aides are equally critical. The country faces a projected shortage of 3.2 healthcare workers and 124,000 physicians in the coming years.

