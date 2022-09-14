Ochsner Encourages Medicare Beneficiaries to Review Coverage

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Ochsner Health Plan is encouraging Medicare beneficiaries to review their coverage and compare benefits as the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period nears. The 2023 AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

“If you are eligible for Medicare and live in the Greater New Orleans or Greater Baton Rouge areas, we offer a Medicare Advantage plan that’s fully integrated with Louisiana’s premier health system,” said Jeffrey Fernandez, CEO of Ochsner Health Plan. “With OHP, members get the hospital care and medical services they expect from Ochsner Health, as well as affordable prescription drug coverage, dental, hearing aids, eyewear benefits and more — all in one locally-owned and operated health plan.”

Beginning on Oct. 15, many Louisiana residents enrolled in Medicare will again have the chance to join Medicare Advantage benefit plans offered by OHP — this time for the 2023 plan year. Premiums and copays will continue to start at $0 and include a wide range of cost-saving features and wellness programs not available with original Medicare, such as prescription drug coverage, fitness, dental, hearing and vision benefits.

OHP’s coverage area includes 12 civil parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and West Baton Rouge. OHP members are covered for emergency and urgent care anywhere in the world.

OHP is committed to working directly with Ochsner Health to improve the health and lives of members. OHP works collaboratively with participating providers to make a healthy difference for its members by offering preventive care resources and health management services that are fully integrated with Ochsner Health’s virtual and in-person programs for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic and complex conditions that remain highly prevalent in Louisiana—like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure, obesity, and nicotine addiction.

OHP works with Ochsner Health’s mission to reduce barriers to healthcare and to invest in the health of Louisiana communities. With that in mind, OHP provides a full complement of competitively-priced benefits – all backed by the quality and innovation that patients expect from Louisiana’s leading healthcare provider.

The plan offers benefit options to help members get the right coverage that fits their lifestyle and budget. OHP’s Freedom (HMO POS) option even allows members to receive some services from outside of the contracted provider network at Medicare-level coverage.

OHP encourages those eligible for Medicare to review their coverage each year in October when all insurance companies introduce their new plan benefits for the next year.

OHP’s licensed representatives will be hosting FREE informational meetings throughout the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period. The meetings will take place at Ochsner Medical Center- New Orleans on Jefferson Hwy; Ochsner Health Center and Ochsner Medical Complex in Baton Rouge; and at the new Ochsner 65 Plus locations in Covington and Baton Rouge. In addition, Medicare provides an online platform on their website, Medicare.gov, that allows those eligible to compare the benefits of Medicare Advantage plans offered in their area.