Ochsner Eat Fit Unveils Signature King Cakes

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Eat Fit is selling Eat Fit king cakes online and at various southeast Louisiana retailers. There are gluten-free, low-carb, zero sugar, keto-friendly and all-natural options.

“Eat Fit King Cakes are adorable and delicious, and also certified gluten- and grain-free, low-carb, dairy free and keto-friendly,” said a spokesperson. “The cakes are made with almond and coconut flour and sweetened with Swerve, a natural, plant-based sweetener, producing a moist crumb that tastes almost like a mixture between a pound cake and an old-school New Orleans brioche confection.”

Ochsner said the cakes are decorated with purple, green and gold without using artificial food dyes.

“Carnival and Mardi Gras are all about celebration – and trust us, we’re all for indulging in our favorite bakery’s traditional king cake from time to time. For those looking to keep nutrition and wellness in check – or perhaps balance out other choices throughout Carnival season – and also for those with specific nutritional concerns, our clean-ingredient king cakes offer a celebratory treat that can fit a variety of wellness needs,” said Molly Kimball, Eat Fit founder and registered dietitian at Ochsner Health. “Our Eat Fit mission is to make it easier for people to live their strongest, healthiest lives – even when we are relishing all of the traditions that our city has to offer.”

Kimball said that the Eat Fit cakes have 93% fewer carbs than traditional king cakes, four times the protein and 2.5 times more fiber. They have zero grams of sugar (compared to 50 grams of sugar in a typical serving of traditional king cake) and no white or refined flour.