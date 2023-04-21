Ochsner Eat Fit Options to Be Featured at Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Eat Fit is partnering with several food vendors to provide tasty but healthy food options at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“We love good food like we love good music, so our Eat Fit team has been honored to work with Jazz Fest vendors to spotlight menu options that nourish and energize,” said Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and Ochsner Eat Fit founder.

For more than 10 years, Ochsner Eat Fit has worked alongside restaurant chefs and owners, and within the community, to make the healthy choice the easy choice, creating flavorful recipes that fit into a healthy lifestyle.

“Thanks to Ochsner Health and its Eat Fit initiative for highlighting the most nutritious dishes at Jazz Fest,” said Quint Davis, the event’s producer/director. “With so many irresistible items to choose from, Eat Fit’s careful study of them all is a great resource for festivalgoers looking for the healthiest way to feast at the Fest.”

Throughout Jazz Fest, look for the Eat Fit seal on menu boards across the Fair Grounds. Festivalgoers can find full details of Eat Fit options at Jazz Fest, including vendor name, food area, dish, photos and nutrition facts, on the Eat Fit mobile app powered by Ochsner. The app also features additional recommendations not found on the menu boards, making even more festival foods Eat Fit approved.

All year, the Eat Fit App provides a wealth of information from Eat Fit approved restaurants, hundreds of Eat Fit recipes, and downloadable shopping guides to help navigate grocery stores and much more.