Ochsner Eat Fit Hosts 10th Annual Dining Event

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Eat Fit will host the 10th annual Ochsner Eat Fit Dine Out event on Friday Sept. 22 at various locations.

“When we started Ochsner Eat Fit 10 years ago, New Orleanians knew they could get good food at any of the restaurants across the region, but they didn’t know how to determine what was good for them. Since then, we’ve partnered with hundreds of restaurants to create healthier dishes and note them on their menus to take the guesswork out of dining out,” said Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and Ochsner Eat Fit founder. “To thank our partners for stepping up and leading on this effort, support them by eating out on September 22.”

“Our guests love that they can still make that healthful choice when they want to, knowing that they won’t be sacrificing flavor or quality. Eat Fit is a win-win for us,” said Ti Martin, co-proprietor of Commander’s Palace.