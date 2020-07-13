Ochsner Eat Fit Dine Out Day to Support Local Restaurants on Aug. 7

Molly Kimball, Ochsner Eat Fit founder (photo from Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Eat Fit will host the 7th Annual Eat Fit Dine Out Day on Friday, Aug. 7. Eat Fit Dine Out helps support the Eat Fit team of dietitians in educating and empowering Louisiana residents to live their healthiest, strongest lives possible.

In previous years, restaurants would donate a portion of Dine Out sales to benefit the Eat Fit philanthropy fund, but in response to COVID-19’s impact on the local restaurant industry, all proceeds raised in Eat Fit restaurants will stay in the restaurant. This year, the giveback is 100% to our Eat Fit Partners.

“As restaurants reopen at limited capacities across the state and move into a period of hope and healing, our Eat Fit team is here to support the recovery efforts of our Eat Fit partners,” said Molly Kimball, Ochsner Eat Fit founder. “Over the years they’ve nourished our community with their Eat Fit dishes, and now it’s our turn to help nourish them.”

Ochsner Eat Fit works diligently alongside restaurant chefs and owners, and within the community, to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Eat Fit also supports nutrition education for culinary teaching programs, community cooking classes, development of Eat Fit opportunities in under-served areas and nutrition-related events in schools, churches and grocery stores.

Food and nutrition play a key role in the health, vitality and productivity of our community. Eat Fit partners play an essential role in the fight against obesity and other chronic health conditions related to diet and nutrition. Eat Fit makes it easier for people who are trying to eat better, live better and feel better.

Participating Dine Out restaurants in the New Orleans area include Café Degas, Caffe! Caffe!, the Daily Beet and Patois, just to name a few. A full list of statewide participating restaurants is available at www.ochsner.org/eatfitdineout.





