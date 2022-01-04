Ochsner Eat Fit King Cakes Now Available

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Eat Fit King Cakes are available online at EatFitKingCake.com and at retailers across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Low-carb Eat Fit King Cakes are certified to be without gluten, grain or dairy. They are made with almond and coconut flour and sweetened with Swerve, a plant-based sweetener. Ochsner says the end result is a moist crumb cake that “tastes almost like a mixture between a pound cake and an old-school New Orleans brioche confection.”

Eat Fit King Cake is adorned with the festive Mardi Gras tricolor – purple, green and gold — without the artificial food dyes found in traditional king cakes.

“Our Carnival season is all about celebration, and our clean-ingredient Eat Fit king cakes strike that balance of decadence that’s also good for you,” said Molly Kimball, RD, Eat Fit founder and registered dietitian at Ochsner Health. “Our Eat Fit mission is to make it easier for people to live their healthiest lives possible – especially when we are enjoying all of the traditions that our city has to offer.”

Compared to most traditional king cakes, Eat Fit King Cakes have 93 percent fewer carbs, four times the protein and 2.5 times more fiber. Plus, the cakes have zero grams of sugar (compared to 50 grams in a typical serving of traditional king cake) and no white or refined flour.

Eat Fit King Cakes items can be found at retailers or ordered online. Download the free Ochsner Eat Fit smartphone app for a full list of Eat Fit restaurants, nutrition facts, recipes and more.

To learn more about Ochsner Eat Fit’s collaborations with restaurants, markets and other businesses across Louisiana, visit www.OchsnerEatFit.com.