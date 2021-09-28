Ochsner Eat Fit Announces New Superdome Menu

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Eat Fit has announced its new Eat Fit Caesars Superdome Menu that includes both savory and sweet options. The menu provides nutritious and delicious meals and snacks for fans looking for better-for-you options as they head into the Dome to cheer on our Saints.

“Our Eat Fit mission is to make the healthy choice an easy choice – wherever we are as we’re out living our life and enjoying all that our city has to offer,” said Molly Kimball, Eat Fit founder and registered dietitian at Ochsner Health. “Our continued collaboration with Chef Lenny Martinsen, executive chef at Caesars Superdome, offers flavorful and purposeful options for all Saints fans and eventgoers no matter their dietary preferences or needs.”

The Eat Fit seal of approval will be on the following options, which meet Eat Fit’s specific nutrition criteria centered on lean proteins, vegetables, plant-based fats, whole grains and minimal added sugar and animal fats:

BBQ shrimp and grits – made with cauliflower grits

Southwest chicken salad

Polynesian shrimp salad

Chicken Caesar salad

Berry parfait

Blueberry mango chia pudding

Fresh fruit cup

Eat Fit items can be found in the Superdome at 11 different concession stands throughout the 100, 200 and 500 levels. Download the free Eat Fit smartphone app for full nutrition facts of each dish and availability by location.

To learn more about Ochsner Eat Fit’s collaborations with restaurants, markets and other businesses across Louisiana, visit www.OchsnerEatFit.com.