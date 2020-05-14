Ochsner Earns an ‘A’ from Leapfrog in Spring 2020 Patient Safety Grades

NEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner Health:

Eleven Ochsner Health facilities, including five partner facilities, earned an ‘A’ Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a designation that recognizes efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. Ochsner hospitals and partner facilities earning this honor include:

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well hospitals prevent medical errors and other harms to patients.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and healthcare workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Ochsner hospitals and their partner facilities. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

