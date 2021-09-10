Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center Opens Connectivity Hub

Image courtesy of Ochsner Health

NEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner Health:

While New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida, Ochsner Health knows that the community’s healthcare needs don’t stop. That’s why the Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center is not only open for in-person provider visits but has also partnered with the Ochsner TeleHealth team to help give care virtually.

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, the Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center at 5950 Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East opened its first connectivity hub, offering residents multiple ways to connect with Ochsner’s health care system online as they deal with impacts from the storm. The new connectivity hub at this New Orleans East community health center was specifically designed to support telehealth visits for residents who might not otherwise be able to secure virtual health care because of limited access to the internet, computers or smartphones.

Since opening in October 2020, the Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center has cared for anywhere from 95 to 115 patients a week. Prior to Hurricane Ida, about 12% of visits were virtual. So far in September, that proportion has climbed to nearly 90% of all visits. As more people return to the area following evacuation from Hurricane Ida, Ochsner Health anticipates the need for this connectivity hub to further grow.

“It’s critical now, following a natural disaster, that we remain available to the community and to our patients that we are serving,” said October Ambrose, Manager of Clinic Operations of Ochsner Community Health. “We are truly here to serve the community and provide quality access to care.”

Across the system, Ochsner Anywhere Care’s instant Urgent Care visits have doubled to over 800 visits per week following Hurricane Ida. Anyone can download the Ochsner Anywhere Care app and complete a $0 Urgent Care visit using coupon code: IDA. This works even for people in other states who have access to a smart device and internet connectivity. So far, Ochsner has seen over 300 visits coming from neighboring states since Hurricane Ida. You do not have to be an existing Ochsner patient to access Ochsner Anywhere Care.

In New Orleans, the Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center is not the only place where Ochsner has increased digital access for residents to get quality healthcare. Ochsner’s O Bar locations, which served as retail locations for interactive health technology like wireless blood pressure monitors and glucometers, are now also live with access to virtual visit technology for patients.

Through the connectivity hub, residents can:

Get prescription refills;

Access Ochsner Anywhere Care, a telehealth platform for instant urgent care visits;

Perform a MyChart virtual visit for existing doctor appointments;

Create new doctor appointments for services like Virtual Therapy;

All Urgent Care Telehealth visits are $0 and The Ochsner Anywhere Care platform is also offering 1 free Virtual Therapy visit.

Ochsner currently has 4 Ochsner O Bar locations, 1 Ochsner Retail Pharmacy, and 1 Community Clinic live with access to the virtual visit technology:

O Bar Locations Live

Ochsner Primary Care O Bar – 1401 Jefferson Highway Jefferson, LA 70121 (close to Ochsner Main Campus Pharmacy) Ochsner Baptist O Bar – 2820 Napoleon Ave. New Orleans LA 70115 (close to the Baptist Ochsner Pharmacy) Ochsner Grove O Bar – 10310 The Grove Blvd. Baton Rouge LA 70810 Ochsner O’Neal O Bar – 16777 Medical Center Dr. Baton Rouge LA 70816 (close to the O’Neal Ochsner Pharmacy)

Ochsner Pharmacy Locations Live

Ochsner Retail Pharmacy Kenner – 200 W Esplanade Ave. #106. Kenner, LA 70065 (Telehealth tablet located in consult room)

Ochsner Community Clinics Live

Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center – 5950 Bullard Ave. New Orleans, LA 70128

The connectivity hub at the Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center in New Orleans East furthers the center’s mission of delivering primary and specialty care to underserved communities with the goal of promoting health equity for all. This year, the Brees Family Center has also played a leading role in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the New Orleans East community. It was the first of more than a dozen community health centers planned for across the state.

Ochsner Health has committed more than $10 million to open and operate the centers, alongside a $5 million gift announced last summer from Brittany and Drew Brees’ Brees Dream Foundation. The community health centers bolsters Ochsner’s long-term efforts to reduce barriers to healthcare by making services affordable, convenient and accessible to all – a key component of Ochsner’s 10-year vision to transform Louisiana into a healthier state by 2030.

Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center is currently open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (504) 354 – 4189 or visit ochsner.org/communityhealthnola. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit ochsner.org. To learn more about the effort to create a healthier state, please visit ochsner.org/healthyyou.