Ochsner CEO Pete November Joins Committee of 100

BATON ROUGE — The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has selected Pete November, chief executive officer of Ochsner Health, for membership in 2023. The Committee of 100 is a Louisiana business roundtable promoting public policy that makes Louisiana more competitive in retaining existing business and industry and attracting more innovative businesses to Louisiana.

“Pete is a welcome addition to our membership. He brings a wide range of experience and skill,” said C100 Chair Wayne Brown of Brown Builders.

Through its collaborative Healthy State initiative, Ochsner partners with government, nonprofit and business organizations to create healthier, happier and more productive communities.

“At Ochsner, we are invested in the overall health of our communities and in ensuring that Louisiana and the Gulf South continue to be a place where our friends and neighbors can grow and thrive,” said November. “Advancing economic development is a crucial part of this work, and we look forward to collaborating with the Committee of 100 to make a difference for the communities we serve.”

November was named CEO of Ochsner in 2022 after serving in numerous senior leadership positions within the organization since 2012.