Ochsner: Call 211 to Find Oxygen

NEW ORLEANS – Reaching out on behalf of Ochsner Health. Could you please help get the bulleted health information regarding oxygen and dialysis support out to the community? Thank you!

Patients in need of oxygen support due to electricity issues should call 211 to find a nearby location

They should not go to the ER unless they are seeking emergency medical care

Patients on dialysis (Nola area) should use the resource below from the health dept

Oxygen Locations

Orleans Parish

New Orleans Fire Station 1, 2920 Magazine St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Orleans Fire Station 36, 5403 Read Blvd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Orleans Fire Station 6, 4500 Gentilly Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Orleans Fire Station 40, 2500 General de Gaulle Dr., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson Parish