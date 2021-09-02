Ochsner: Call 211 to Find Oxygen

Ochner Cs LogoNEW ORLEANS – Reaching out on behalf of Ochsner Health. Could you please help get the bulleted health information regarding oxygen and dialysis support out to the community? Thank you!

  • Patients in need of oxygen support due to electricity issues should call 211 to find a nearby location
  • They should not go to the ER unless they are seeking emergency medical care
  • Patients on dialysis (Nola area) should use the resource below from the health dept

Oxygen Locations

Orleans Parish

  • New Orleans Fire Station 1, 2920 Magazine St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Orleans Fire Station 36, 5403 Read Blvd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Orleans Fire Station 6, 4500 Gentilly Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Orleans Fire Station 40, 2500 General de Gaulle Dr., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson Parish

  • Johnny Jacobs Playground, 5851 5th Ave., Marrero
  • Cleary Playground, 3700 Civic St., Metairie, LA 70001
