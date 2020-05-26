Ochsner Announces New Community COVID-19 Testing
NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has announced community COVID-19 testing locations in the greater New Orleans and Northshore regions for May 26-29. Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status. This investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a safe reopening.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.
Please find the testing location details below. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.
|Tuesday, May 26
|9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Frank Lemon Playground Gym
1307 Causeway Blvd.
Jefferson, LA 70121
Greater St. Mary Baptist Church
533 Horace St.
New Orleans, LA 70114
Fritchie Gym
905 W Howze Beach Rd.
Slidell, LA 70458
|Wednesday, May 27
|9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Greater St. Mary Baptist Church
533 Horace St.
New Orleans, LA 70114
Fritchie Gym
905 W Howze Beach Rd.
Slidell, LA 70458
Rufus Viner Park
1010 Schley St.
Slidell, LA 70458
|Thursday, May 28
|9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Fritchie Gym
905 W Howze Beach Rd.
Slidell, LA 70458
Rufus Viner Park
1010 Schley St.
Slidell, LA 70458
Venetian Isles Fire House
4300 Alba Rd.
New Orleans, LA 70006
Hispanic Apostolate**
2505 Maine Ave.
Metairie, LA 70003
|Friday, May 29
|9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|James M Singleton Head Start
14441 Curran Rd
New Orleans, LA 70128
Fritchie Gym
905 W Howze Beach Rd.
Slidell, LA 70458
Hispanic Apostolate**
2505 Maine Ave.
Metairie, LA 70003
**Test site staffed by bilingual team to serve Spanish speaking community members.
Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.
In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:
- Call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
- Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyOchsner
- New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.
For up-to-date information and resources on COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.