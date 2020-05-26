Ochsner Announces New Community COVID-19 Testing

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has announced community COVID-19 testing locations in the greater New Orleans and Northshore regions for May 26-29. Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status. This investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a safe reopening.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.

Please find the testing location details below. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.

Tuesday, May 26 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Frank Lemon Playground Gym 1307 Causeway Blvd. Jefferson, LA 70121 Greater St. Mary Baptist Church 533 Horace St. New Orleans, LA 70114 Fritchie Gym 905 W Howze Beach Rd. Slidell, LA 70458 Wednesday, May 27 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Greater St. Mary Baptist Church 533 Horace St. New Orleans, LA 70114 Fritchie Gym 905 W Howze Beach Rd. Slidell, LA 70458 Rufus Viner Park 1010 Schley St. Slidell, LA 70458 Thursday, May 28 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fritchie Gym 905 W Howze Beach Rd. Slidell, LA 70458 Rufus Viner Park 1010 Schley St. Slidell, LA 70458 Venetian Isles Fire House 4300 Alba Rd. New Orleans, LA 70006 Hispanic Apostolate** 2505 Maine Ave. Metairie, LA 70003 Friday, May 29 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. James M Singleton Head Start 14441 Curran Rd New Orleans, LA 70128 Fritchie Gym 905 W Howze Beach Rd. Slidell, LA 70458 Hispanic Apostolate** 2505 Maine Ave. Metairie, LA 70003

**Test site staffed by bilingual team to serve Spanish speaking community members.

Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:

Call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyOchsner

New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

For up-to-date information and resources on COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.