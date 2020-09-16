Ochsner Announces More Than $23M in Savings for Medicare Beneficiaries

NEW ORLEANS – The Ochsner Accountable Care Network has reported its 2019 performance results, which include a reduction in the expected cost of care by more than $23M for 31,000 Medicare beneficiaries. The 2019 savings represented a 53% increase in savings per beneficiary (nearly $800 per patient) and an 81% increase in total savings over 2018. This report marks OACN’s third consecutive year of successful clinical performance. Namely, the progress in chronic disease management and preventive health programs positively impacted the overall health of the elderly population throughout the region.

“The continued success of Ochsner Health Network and OACN is a reflection of unparalleled collaboration and a shared vision of creating a healthier region,” said David Carmouche, MD, executive director, OACN. “Louisiana and Mississippi face significant and disproportionate healthcare challenges compared to the rest of the country, and our entire team of providers and staff proves ready to face them by finding solutions that improve the health, quality of life and cost of care for our elderly patients and community. Through the sharing of data, utilization of technology, and enhanced access and communication, we are making strides toward reducing Louisiana’s alarmingly poor health rankings and disparities among our most vulnerable population.”

OACN is an Accountable Care Organization that consists of more than 2,700 providers in Louisiana and Mississippi. OACN was founded in 2013 to ensure that patients, especially those with chronic conditions, get the right care, at the right time, in the right place. OACN is dedicated to improving health outcomes and supports population health efforts across Louisiana and the Gulf South. As the largest ACO in Louisiana, OACN’s team includes Ochsner employed and community providers in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, St. Tammany Parish, Houma and southern Mississippi.

ACOs are groups of physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, quality care to Medicare patients. The goal of an ACO is to improve efficiency and coordination of care, resulting in improved care delivery and reduced healthcare costs to the patient and organization. Patients see the benefit of an ACO through improved communication of their healthcare teams and reduced duplication in paperwork and medical tests.

For more information about OACN’s participants or past performance, please visit www.ochsneracn.org.