Ochsner Announces 24-Hour Vaccine Fest March 24-25

Getty Images

METAIRIE – Ochsner Health and Jefferson Parish have announced Vaccine Fest, a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 and concluding at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25. The event will take place continuously over this 24-hour period to honor the essential workers who support our community 24/7 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Round-the-clock appointments are now open for the drive-thru event which will be held at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.). 6,500 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered. Eligible community members, including essential workers, can make an appointment on myochsner.org or by calling 844-888-2772.

Vaccine Fest will include festival-themed flair, including themed playlists for the vaccine wait period. Those receiving their vaccines are encouraged to use hashtag #VaxFest to share their experience and encourage others to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated.

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant will also be onsite throughout the event to celebrate and feed the Ochsner and Jefferson Parish healthcare heroes and volunteers working to vaccinate our hospitality workers and our community.

“COVID-19 has impacted the way we live, work and celebrate and it has postponed the festivals we love. We are all ready to return to normal and get back to doing what we enjoy,” said Ochsner’s Dawn Pevey. “We can safely get back to the best parts of Louisiana life by getting vaccinated. In honor of the essential workers who got our community through the darkest days of the pandemic, we’re hosting a festival-themed, 24-hour mass vaccination event and we encourage everyone who is able to roll up their sleeves with us. To fest safely in the months ahead, let’s start with Vaccine Fest.”

Eligibility details:

Eligible workers including but not limited to those who work in the following industries: Hotels, restaurants, bars and other food service Grocery stores Transportation Education Media, IT and communications Waste management Manufacturing Construction

All people ages 65 and older

People ages 18 and older with a high-risk medical condition

A full list of eligibility criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/ .

Eligible community members can make an appointment in the following ways:

Existing MyOchsner users can log on anytime to schedule. If you would like to setup a MyOchsner account, please visit myochsner.org .

Call 844-888-2772. Ochsner’s call center will be open on Saturday until 3 p.m.

You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites.