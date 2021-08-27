Ochsner Accountable Care Network Touts $30M in Healthcare Savings

NEW ORLEANS – From the Ochsner Health Network:

The Ochsner Accountable Care Network released its 2020 performance results today, showing reductions in its expected cost of care by more than $30.3 million for its 31,000 Medicare beneficiaries. This is OACN’s fourth consecutive year of savings, marking a 163 percent increase in savings since 2017. The 2020 results positioned OACN as one of the nation’s top ACOs, now number 13 out of 513 organizations. Of the 99 ACOs with 30,000+ Medicare beneficiaries, OACN achieved the second highest savings rate in the country.

“OACN’s 2020 performance demonstrates the power of our clinically integrated network, bringing together providers, sharing best practices, and creating efficiencies to lower costs and improve quality of care,” said David Carmouche, president of the Ochsner Health Network. “Just last year, we saved nearly $1,000 per beneficiary – a direct result of our provider network’s shared vision and close collaboration between clinicians and patients.”

OACN’s 2020 performance results demonstrated key efforts that contributed to multi-dimensional improvements and shared savings, including:

Improving utilization: Reduced in emergency department visits by 20 percent Reduced in in-patient hospitalizations by 17 percent

Improving cost of care: Saved more than $30 million in Medicare dollars, nearly $1000 per beneficiary

Improving care quality: Scored 98.13 percent across CMS Medicare Shared Savings Program measures

Improving access to care: Launched virtual and in-home wellness visit capabilities Converted 90,000 Medicare office visits into virtual visits

Improving population health data: Deployed tools and technology that identified and predicted health risks in patients Leveraged robust health data, tools, and technologies to support clinicians in outreaching to and caring for vulnerable patients with chronic conditions



OACN is an Accountable Care Organization that consists of more than 2,700 providers throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. It was founded in 2013 to ensure that patients, especially those with chronic conditions, “get the right care, at the right time, in the right place.” The network is dedicated to improving health outcomes and supports population health efforts across Louisiana and the Gulf South. ACOs are groups of physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, quality care to Medicare patients. The goal of an ACO is to improve efficiency and coordination of care, resulting in improved care delivery and reduced healthcare costs to both the patient and organization. Patients see the benefit of an ACO through improved communication with their healthcare teams and reduced duplication in paperwork and medical tests.

For more information about OACN’s participants or past performance, please visit ochsneracn.org.