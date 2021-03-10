Oak Street Health Opens Primary Care Center in Louisiana

Photo courtesy of Oak Street Health

METAIRIE — Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, has opened its first center in Louisiana at 6521 Airline Drive in Metairie. Oak Street Health now has a presence in 12 states.

“We are excited to expand access to our high-quality, value-based care to members of the greater New Orleans community with the opening of this new center,” said Dr. Kevin Stephens, the company’s senior medical director. ​“The majority of older adults we care for have two or more chronic conditions, making this kind of care so important. As our organization continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we look forward to improving patient outcomes in Louisiana and helping older adults live their healthiest lives.”

Oak Street Health aims to provide “quality time” with providers; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered.

The company says that, since its founding in 2012, it has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits.

