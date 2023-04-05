Oak Family Dental Purchases Mandeville Practice

L to R: Troy Patterson, Troy Patterson Jr. and Margaret 'Garet' Patterson

MANDEVILLE, La. – Oak Family Dental, a family practice based in Metairie, has expanded to the Northshore with the purchase of a Mandeville practice owned by Dr. Jayne A. Sanchez.

Dr. Troy Patterson opened Oak Family Dental nearly 40 years ago. Later, his children Troy Patterson Jr. and Margaret “Garet” Patterson joined the team.

Oak provides preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry services including veneers, root canals, extractions, Invisalign, implants and dentures. The dental team specializes in implant-supported denture solutions.

“It is an honor that Dr. Sanchez has entrusted us and our staff with the dental care of her longtime patients,” said Troy Patterson Sr. in a press release.

“We already have many patients that travel across the lake to our office in Metairie,” said Garet Patterson. “We are excited to be a part of the Northshore community.”

Oak’s new Northshore address is 2 St. Ann Drive, Suite 5.