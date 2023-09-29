Nurturing the Soul of New Orleans

To quote the Grammy- and Oscar-winning keyboardist, singer, and composer Jon Batiste, “New Orleans is the soul of America.” Its cultural mosaic, shaped by African, French, Spanish and Creole influences, is celebrated worldwide.

The Crescent City’s unique cultural tapestry is a testament to the enduring power of the arts. From the raucous sounds of Bourbon Street to the evocative paintings of the French Quarter, art is a living, breathing entity in New Orleans. And like any other living thing, it needs to be fed and supported in order to keep living and keep thriving.

Arts education serves as the cornerstone of this cultural legacy. It nurtures the talents of budding musicians, dancers, visual artists and actors, ensuring that the city’s artistic traditions are passed down through generations. More than just a way to pass the time, arts education is the lifeblood of New Orleans’ cultural identity.

Arts education is not just about teaching students to paint a picture or play a tune; it’s about fostering creativity, critical thinking and empathy. In a city with its fair share of challenges, arts education becomes a lifeline for many young people. It offers an escape from adversity and provides a path to self-expression and personal growth.

Research has consistently shown that students engaged in arts education tend to perform better academically, have higher graduation rates, and develop essential life skills such as discipline and teamwork. In New Orleans, where the school system faces numerous obstacles, arts education often plays the role of a savior, offering students a chance for a brighter future.

“Thinking differently, openly and with others are some of the attributes that make art education so important for us all. Creative work through a growth mindsight are how we as humans make a difference in this world. It is the connection we have with each other, the power we have to look at something from a completely different angle and to know that each one of us has a voice, a voice that is important.” Brian Hammell, director of communications and campus activities at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts (NOCCA)

Hammell said it’s also important for families to remember to give the avenue for that young person to be involved in the arts or even major in them in high school and college. “Without artists our society would be nothing,” Hammell said. “Artists have always led the way and made us think with a new perspective, which is very important.”

But funding for the arts has always been a challenge. Other priorities often seem to supersede the support arts education needs. On top of that, in New Orleans, there isn’t a centralized hub of information for the public to find where and when they can take part or provide support — that includes parents trying the find the right place both inside and outside of school for their student.

Even arts administrators like Hammell sometimes struggle to find programs and information related to arts education in the city.

“I find even myself searching various sites of organizations who do great work but sometimes I am not even aware,” Hammell said. “I am lucky to be in an environment that nurtures, cares, works hard and does not take credit for the success of the student.”

Despite the clear benefits of arts education, securing adequate resources remains a constant struggle. New Orleans is no stranger to budget constraints, and the arts are often the first to suffer. Schools across the city grapple with insufficient funding, outdated equipment and a lack of qualified instructors.

One of the key challenges is the perception of arts education as an “extra” rather than an essential part of the curriculum. In times of austerity, subjects like math and science tend to receive priority, while the arts are marginalized. This misconception not only shortchanges students but also undermines the city’s cultural heritage.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been support. To bridge the resource gap, nonprofit organizations have stepped up as champions of arts education in New Orleans. Entities like the Arts Council of New Orleans, Young Audiences of Louisiana and NOCCA have been instrumental in providing funding, mentorship, and educational opportunities to aspiring artists.

These organizations work tirelessly to bring arts education to underserved communities, recognizing that every child, regardless of their socioeconomic background, deserves access to the transformative power of the arts. By partnering with schools and local artists, they help fill the void left by inadequate public funding.

Hammell was also quick to point out that city programs and smaller community organizations play a crucial role in providing support for arts education. “I applaud those in leadership — places like NORD, NOBA, New Orleans Heritage Foundation, New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund — for remembering arts should be available to all,” Hammell said. “What is so special about the New Orleans is the cultural work done by small community organizations, — they are the ones who work tirelessly. They may be small in capacity, but they are mighty.”

Beyond its intrinsic value, arts education also plays a pivotal role in New Orleans’ cultural economy. The city’s tourism industry thrives on its unique cultural offerings, attracting millions of visitors annually. The vibrant arts scene is not only a source of pride but also a significant economic driver.

Arts education is the breeding ground for the next generation of artists who will continue to shape New Orleans’ cultural landscape. By investing in these young talents, the city ensures the sustainability of its cultural economy. When the arts flourish, everyone benefits — from artists and musicians to small business owners and the broader community.

Many of New Orleans’ most celebrated musicians, actors, and visual artists credit their success to early exposure to the arts. These artists recognize the vital role that arts education played in their journey.

Trombone Shorty, a Grammy-nominated musician and native of New Orleans, has been an outspoken advocate for arts education. He believes that nurturing young talent is essential to preserving the city’s cultural heritage. Shorty’s own journey from a young brass band prodigy to an international star is a testament to the power of arts education in New Orleans.

Recognizing the importance of arts education is just the first step. It takes concrete action to secure the resources it needs to ensure that arts education remains accessible to all. That includes increased public funding, teacher training to maintain the quality of arts education and community involvement.

Arts education is not just a luxury but a necessity for the city’s future. It is a lifeline for students seeking escape, an opportunity for self-expression, and the key to preserving the vibrant soul of New Orleans.

In many regards, New Orleans is lucky. Every school system in the city has arts education departments, and many nonprofits directly support art teachers. But there’s always the need for more — more resources and more engagement. “We need the community to support the various organizations that produce, perform and create,” said Hammell.

Did you know? Founded in 1975, the nonprofit Arts New Orleans is responsible for the popular annual LUNA Fete festival, as well as multiple recurring arts markets and more than 400 pieces of public art around the city.