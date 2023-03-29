Nursing Home Volunteers to Be Honored at April 6 Luncheon

NEW ORLEANS — From the Louisiana Ombudsman Program:

In Louisiana, some 35,000 people live in 400 licensed nursing homes and assisted living facilities. By federal mandate, those residents are afforded free advocates who work diligently on their behalf to ensure their rights are being honored.

A network of about 30 Louisiana long-term care ombudsmen, both staff and volunteers in seven regions across the state, work to provide information and assistance to residents and advocate on their behalf to administrators, social workers and others. The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program operates as a division of the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs to serve as the voice of the residents.

“The strength of our program depends on our volunteers, who devote themselves to advocating for residents and working to improve their quality of life,” said Rosa Walton, Louisiana State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. “Ours may be a small team, but we are a mighty team.”

The volunteers are being honored with a luncheon on Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5121 St. Charles Avenue.

Ombudsmen, a Swedish term for “citizens representative,” meet with residents to listen to their concerns, investigate possible violations of their rights and address issues with staff of the facilities. Volunteers, who undergo in-depth certification training, range from college students to retired attorneys.

Attending the luncheon is an array of experts on aging and elderly care. They include Walton, Denise Bottcher, state director of AARP Louisiana—a leading advocate for seniors in the state—and Carol Scott, manager of Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program & Policy for The National Consumer Voice. Scott, who will attend via Zoom, created a nationwide model for developing and growing volunteer programs.