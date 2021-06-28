Nurse Practitioner Joins Lakeview Regional Physician Group

COVINGTON – Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has announced the addition of Becky Tennison, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, a nurse practitioner with a specialization in vascular medicine. Tennison joins Lakeview Regional Physician Group working collaboratively with vascular surgeon Dr. Philip Gardner and all vascular patients.

Tennison received her nursing degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing for Family Nurse Practitioner at the University of South Alabama. She is licensed by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing and certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Tennison holds active memberships with the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is stroke certified and has both BLS and ACLS certifications. Over the past decade, Tennison has worked in intensive care, neurology, dialysis and cardiology and has a particular interest in caring for vascular patients.

Tennison’s philosophy is to maintain a positive attitude, respect others and demonstrate teamwork and cooperation. Her role as a practitioner is to establish the highest level of respect for patients, maintaining the confidentiality of all persons. She treats all individuals equally and provides caring, compassionate and empathetic care, ensuring the needs of each individual are addressed mentally, physically and spiritually.

For appointments with Tennison, please call 985-867-2128. The Lakeview Regional Physician Group office is located at 101 Judge Tanner Blvd. Covington, suite 106, in Lakeview Regional Medical Center’s Physicians Plaza.

Lakeview Regional Physician Group is a network of highly qualified physicians providing compassionate, patient-focused care at every stage of life. With offices conveniently located throughout the Northshore, the group offers patients access to the most comprehensive community of care in the areas of family medicine, general surgery, heart care, internal medicine, orthopedics, and vascular care. To find a doctor and schedule an appointment, please visit lakeviewphysiciangroup.com or call (985)867-3900.