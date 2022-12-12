Nunez, UNO Sign Articulation Agreement for Teaching Program

L to R: Nunez Teaching Program Chair Kathleen Huff; Nunez Dean of Instruction Reggie Poché; Nunez Vice Chancellor for Education, Training and Student Success Dr. Cherié Kay LaRocca; UNO Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Mahyar Amouzegar; and UNO Dean for the College of Liberal Arts and Education and Human Development Dr. Samuel L. Gladden

CHALMETTE, La. — Students graduating from Nunez Community College’s Teaching Grades 1-5 program have a clear path toward earning their bachelor’s degree at the University of New Orleans thanks to a newly-signed agreement.

Nunez and UNO administrators signed the “two plus two” articulation agreement Dec. 7 on the Nunez campus. Under the terms of the deal, students in Nunez’s Teaching Grades 1-5 program are ensured a “seamless transfer” of all earned credit hours to UNO.

While the nation struggles to address a shortage of K-12 teachers and staff, the agreement between Nunez and UNO aims to “serve the public by preparing well-trained and effective teachers for classrooms throughout Louisiana and establish[ing] a commitment toward diminishing the current statewide shortage of educators.”

Nunez Teaching Program Chair Kathleen Huff said her students will benefit from the security of knowing all of their community college credits will be accepted by a local university partner.

“It solidifies a strong partnership between Nunez and UNO in our education programs,” said Huff.