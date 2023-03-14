Nunez Teaching Program Signs Articulation Agreement with University of Holy Cross

L to R: Kathy Huff, Dr. Cherié Kay LaRocca, Dr. Stanton McNeely, Dr. Lisa Sullivan, Dr. Carolyn White and Dr. Ronicka Briscoe

NEW ORLEANS — Nunez Community College and the University of Holy Cross have signed a “2+2” articulation agreement for graduates from Nunez’s teaching program to continue their studies in Holy Cross’s department of education.

The agreement, signed March 8 on the Nunez campus in Chalmette, ensures “seamless transfer of all earned credit hours” and admission as juniors in UHC’s education department to all Nunez students who complete the Associate of Science in teaching (Grades 1-5). Students can transfer up to 60 credit hours from Nunez toward the 120 credit hours required for a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at UHC.

“This is about keeping up with industry demand and making sure we’re offering our students the best pathways from Nunez Community College to the University of Holy Cross,” said Dr. Cherié Kay LaRocca, Nunez vice chancellor for education, training and student success. “We’re connecting students with opportunities to succeed and give back to our communities.”

LaRocca was joined in signing the articulation agreement by Kathy Huff, program chair for Nunez’s teaching: grades 1-5 program. UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely was joined by Dr. Lisa Sullivan, provost and vice president for academic affairs; Dr. Carolyn White, dean of counseling, education and business; and Dr. Ronicka Briscoe, chair of the department of education.

“We share a mission of providing opportunity and pathways for students to succeed, and we work together to make that happen by sharing resources to build a true pathway to success and opportunities,” said McNeely.

