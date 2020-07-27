Nunez Offering Free COVID Awareness Training

CHALMETTE, La. – The Nunez Community College Workforce division, in partnership with NOVA Southeastern University, is offering free coronavirus safety awareness training for businesses who want to document employees’ awareness of best practices when assessing workplace conditions during the pandemic. The four-hour live training is conducted via Zoom with sessions in English and Spanish. This training is tailored for maritime interests but concepts are widely applicable to most industries. Topics include COVID-19 basics, assessing exposure potential in the workplace, prevention methods and worker protections.

Click here for more information.