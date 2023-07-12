Nunez Offering $500 Scholarships to 2023 High School Graduates

CHALMETTE, La. — Nunez Community College in Chalmette is welcoming incoming freshmen to the Fall 2023 semester with a $500 scholarship.

The “Take Flight” and “We Give a Hoot About You” scholarships each offer $500 to students who graduated from high school in 2023. Take Flight is available to any 2023 high school graduate currently residing in Louisiana, while Give a Hoot is specifically for 2023 graduates of Chalmette High School.

Eligibility and application information for the Give a Hoot scholarship can be found online at Nunez.edu/chs2023 and Take Flight can be found at Nunez.edu/takeflight.

The deadline to apply for these scholarships is Aug. 7.

“Students entering college for the first time in the fall are already dealing with enough stress. These scholarships are a way for us to make their transition to higher education a little easier,” said Dr. Cherie Kay LaRocca, Nunez vice chancellor for education training and success.