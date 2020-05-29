Nunez Community College Partners with CareerStep Online Training Solutions

CHALMETTE – From Nunez Community College:

New non-credit training programs are now available online covering 18 career paths in the expanding allied health field. Programs are self-paced and can be completed in a few weeks or up to a year. Choose to study Medical Billing and Coding, Veterinary Assistant, Healthcare IT Professional, and many more. Several programs include onsite externships including Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, and Pharmacy Technician. All programs include national certification vouchers and up to $400 towards a laptop. Training is 100% online (except externships), includes all materials (such as kits and textbooks) needed for completion, and range from $1,999 to $3,999. Additional Louisiana College partners include Louisiana State University (LSU), LSU-Alexandria, LSU-Shreveport, University of Lafayette, and South Louisiana Community College.

This exciting partnership provides the local workforce with a low-cost pathway into the growing healthcare sector with short-term training that can lay the foundation for a long term career.

For more information, visit https://partner.careerstep.com/nunez or email Dan Mills, Director of Workforce Development at Nunez Community College at rmills@nunez.edu.





Comments

comments