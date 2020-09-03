Nunez Community College Offers ‘Fast Lane’ Mini-Mester

CHALMETTE, La. – Nunez Community College will offer a “fast lane 2” mini-mester beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Registration for the intensive eight-week term is going on now and will remain open until classes begin in October.

“Fast Lane courses are complete classes offered in half the usual time,” said Tonia Loria, vice -chancellor of academic affairs. “With our condensed sessions, students can plan to start or continue their education now.”

In addition to a regular 16-week semester, Nunez offers two eight-week mini-mester sessions each fall and spring. By scheduling courses this way, Nunez can accommodate students who want to complete their programs more quickly. Starting the second fast lane session halfway into the regular fall semester also creates another enrollment period for students who missed the traditional start of the semester. Financial aid is available to those that qualify.