Nunez Community College Offering Online OSHA Training

CHALMETTE – Nunez Community College’s Workforce Development Program is offering a 10-hour course covering occupational safety and health that will result in an industry-recognized credential that is good in all 50 states. A Department of Labor OSHA-10 card will be issued upon completion. The course fee is $30.

The course consists of interactive topics discussing various safety tips and procedures that should be followed in the workplace. The course covers a wide range of topics that could be applied to any industry.

Topics covered in training include: · Introduction to OSHA Walking and Working Surfaces

· Emergency Action Plans & Fire Protection

· Avoiding Electrocution Hazards

· Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

· Hazard Communication

· Materials Handling

· Industrial Hygiene

· Bloodborne Pathogens

· Ergonomics

· Safe Driving Practices

· Preventing Workplace Violence

· Safety & Health Programs





Comments

comments