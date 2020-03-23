Nunez Community College Offering Online OSHA Training
CHALMETTE – Nunez Community College’s Workforce Development Program is offering a 10-hour course covering occupational safety and health that will result in an industry-recognized credential that is good in all 50 states. A Department of Labor OSHA-10 card will be issued upon completion. The course fee is $30.
The course consists of interactive topics discussing various safety tips and procedures that should be followed in the workplace. The course covers a wide range of topics that could be applied to any industry.
Topics covered in training include:
· Introduction to OSHA Walking and Working Surfaces
· Emergency Action Plans & Fire Protection
· Avoiding Electrocution Hazards
· Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
· Hazard Communication
· Materials Handling
· Industrial Hygiene
· Bloodborne Pathogens
· Ergonomics
· Safe Driving Practices
· Preventing Workplace Violence
· Safety & Health Programs
