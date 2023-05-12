Nunez Community College Among ‘Most Promising Places to Work’

CHALMETTE, La. — The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education have recognized Nunez Community College as one of the 2023 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges.

The annual award focuses on workplace diversity, staff recruitment and retention practices, work environment and meaningful community service and engagement opportunities. The research team examines categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits, and professional development opportunities to determine the list. The national study employs a web-based survey approach to obtain information from NISOD member institutions.

“We are proud to honor these colleges for their sustained commitment to diversity,” said Edward J. Leach, NISOD’s executive director. “We are also pleased about the large number of applications this year. It shows that a growing number of colleges appreciate how critical diversity and inclusion initiatives are to their campuses and communities.”