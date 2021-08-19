NOWFE Wins USA Today ‘Readers’ Choice’ Award

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has been named a winner in the 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Wine Festival. NOWFE was nominated by a panel of experts who partnered with 10Best editors, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

“We are honored to be listed as the fourth best wine festival in the country, up from seventh place last year,” said Joey Worley, NOWFE president. “It’s quite an accomplishment to be recognized alongside some of the best in the country, including the Charleston Wine + Food, Telluride Wine Festival and the Santa Fe Wine & Chili Fiesta.”

NOWFE’s annual event was moved to June due to Covid-19 safety precautions. This year the event kicked off with the Ella Brennan “Stand Up For Your Hometown” Awards presented to recipients who exhibited unwavering love and extended extraordinary response to support the New Orleans community during the pandemic. Other events included VINOLA and various Labs and Experiences featuring top wine professionals and celebrated chefs who presented hot topics in the wine industry and culinary world. The Grand Tastings, which showcased the Fleur de Lis culinary awards, sold out, as well as the Tournament of Rosés and Burlesque, Bubbly & Brunch.