NOWFE Releases Presale Grand Tasting Tickets

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS –The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has announced a pre-sale Grand Tasting ticket price of $99, available now through Feb. 10. NOWFE 2023 is a five-day event scheduled for June-11 at various locations. NOWFE will host one Grand Tasting on Saturday, June 10 at Generations Hall. Individual tickets are available at www.nowfe.com.

“We are so proud of the caliber of wineries and restaurants that are involved in our Grand Tasting each year,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE executive director. “This year, guests can expect to taste wines from around the globe and sample dishes from the best chefs in this region, all in one elegant location. We can’t wait to raise a glass with you.”

Since its inception, NOWFE has made more than $1.5 million in donations to nonprofit organizations, from food banks to culinary schools. This year, the event will commit 100% of its proceeds to three beneficiaries: the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, the Delgado Community College Culinary Arts Program, and Edible Schoolyard New Orleans.