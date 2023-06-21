Northwestern Mutual Names Avril Habetz Managing Partner

NEW ORLEANS – On June 20, Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company, announced the appointment of Avril Habetz as managing partner of Louisiana and Mississippi, effective June of 2023. She will oversee the market development of eight district offices in the two states.

“During the past 15 years at Northwestern Mutual, I have had the privilege of being surrounded by inspiring colleagues and mentors who helped prepare me for my new role as managing partner,” said Habetz in a press release. “As I step into this next chapter, I come with a clear vision of how to grow the company and create financial security for more families.”

Habetz began her career at Northwestern Mutual in 2007 as an executive assistant. Soon after, she assumed various leadership positions, including director of training and development, chief development officer and, most recently, district director for New Orleans.

Habetz holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, as well as an MBA from the University of New Orleans.