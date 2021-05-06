Northshore’s Twist Brands to Debut New Concept in Texas

Photo courtesy of Twist Brands

MANDEVILLE – Painting with a Twist, the Mandeville-based national paint-and-sip franchise brand, is opening a new location in Plano, Texas that’s the first of its kind. The space will house both Paint with a Twist and Color Me Mine, the paint-your-own pottery brand that Twist Brands purchased in November 2020. The individual businesses operating under one roof will be separated by a large glass viewing window.

“We are excited about all of the opportunities locally for franchisees to operate both Painting with a Twist and Color Me Mine in one location. Both of these brands are true leaders in their category when it comes to experiential retail and by combining forces, we anticipate greater brand exposure and more profitable business opportunities for our franchise owners,” said Joe Lewis, CEO of Twist Brands, in a release.

Husband-and-wife Kerri and Jason Winter are currently operating a Painting with a Twist franchise in Plano and will move to the new 4,000-square-foot location.

“These businesses offer our guests an escape from the real world for a few hours and we’re excited to bring new options to the area,” she said. “After working as an ICU pediatric nurse, my favorite part about owning our current studio is providing a carefree escape with friends and family, which makes our business expansion even more special for us to reach the Plano community on a different level.”

Founded by Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Twist Brands has 250 studios open or in development in 35 states. There are more than 130 locations of Color Me Mine worldwide. Twist Brands hopes to add 20 dual-branded locations in the next two years. The company responded to the pandemic by introducing “Twist at Home” paint kits and by hosting virtual experiences.