Northshore Technical Community College Gives COVID-19 Update

LACOMBE, La. – From Northshore Technical College:

Celebrating 90 years of workforce training, Northshore Technical Community College has historically provided the healthcare industry essential workforce in programs of study like nursing, pharmacy technician, patient care technician, medical assistant, medical office assistant, nurse assistant and emergency technician. Never before have these programs of study been more important to the health, wellness, and safety of our communities and citizenry throughout the greater northshore region. With campuses in St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston parishes, graduates in the healthcare sector have benefited from careers in hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare networks across the greater Northshore region. This important safety net of workforce professionals has served the region well in supporting the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we navigate this unprecedented global pandemic, rich with unknowns and uncertainties, it is comforting to have a collaborative and supportive partner in NTCC whose mission is to change lives. Under the leadership of Chancellor William Wainwright, I can affirm they have changed our lives through workforce development and sharing of resources to help us fight COVID-19 fulfilling our mission of improving lives. NTCC is an invaluable resource to the Florida Parishes.”, shares Michele Sutton, President and CEO of North Oaks Health System.

As communities struggle to recover and citizen’s adjust to a new normal, graduating seniors in the healthcare profession have demonstrated resolve and passion for their chosen vocation during this unprecedented education disruption. In addition to students adapting to education disruption, college faculty have had to adjust to new technologies and simulations essential to getting students to completion. According to Debbie Carambat, Health Sciences Clinical Simulation Coordinator, “Students at NTCC have been using a wide variety of virtual simulation for their clinical learning during the COVID-19 Pandemic. These simulations are complex learning tools where the student nurse is filling in the role of the nurse interacting with patients and the patient outcome is based upon his or her actions. The student nurse is challenged from the beginning in each simulation with the basic care to be performed, to the critical thinking of which health assessments need to be done, to action in providing the correct medical care and treatment. These virtual simulations are a fantastic learning tool which challenge the student to problem solve, critical think, and assist in understanding the best in patient care. The independent depth of learning that the students are receiving during this time is invaluable and will make this nursing body even stronger when they once again care for patients in the future.”

An important component of training and education in the healthcare sector is the hands on clinical experience. Northshore Technical Community College boasts long-standing clinical affiliations with hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, and healthcare agencies throughout the region. The ability of the college to bring students to completion and graduation early for immediate entry into the workforce in support of the pandemic relief effort would not have been possible without the support of committed healthcare providers. Christi Marceaux, Associate Provost of Health Sciences, said “We are so appreciative of our longstanding and committed industry partners that stayed in close contact with us throughout the last 5 weeks. This allowed us to work together to enable our Senior level students to return to clinical as quickly as possible so that we can progress them to graduation and into the workforce. Without these committed partnerships, it would not be possible to have this positive impact, both the individual student and the community at large.”

While all communities throughout the greater Northshore region continue to recover from the short and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the generosity and support of college graduates has been overwhelming. “Community support non-profits like Bogalusa Strong in getting the word out in adoptions of senior class graduates in healthcare training programs is a testament to the value of the college to the community and most importantly the role successful graduates play in the strength of local communities and economies. Long-standing supporters like Representative Malinda White (75th District) and her husband Danny who recently adopted the Sullivan Campus Senior Nursing class understand the importance of graduates in the healthcare profession. It has been overwhelming to see efforts across the northshore in support of our health sciences graduates,” stated Dr. William S. Wainwright, Chancellor of NTCC.

Giving back is part of the culture of Northshore Technical Community College faculty and staff as evidenced by the recent achievement of 100% internal giving which supports student scholarships, faculty/staff professional development and institutional support. In addition, in response to the early needs for personal protective equipment, college campuses inventoried and donated PPE to Slidell Memorial, Northshore Extended Care Hospital, North Oaks, St. Tammany Parish Hospital, Hood Memorial, and Our Lady of the Angels. The college was also able to provide use of the Mobile STEM Lab to augment COVID-19 support services for Slidell Memorial. “The extension of support is a natural component of the existing training partnerships between the college and healthcare providers across the region,” says Dr. Wainwright.

Specialized training programs customized to meet the needs of students and employers continue to advance long-term workforce strategies on the northshore. In January 2020, Northshore Technical Community College, Ochsner Health Systems and Tri-Parish Works graduated the inaugural class of Clinical Certified Medical Technicians with guaranteed employment upon completion within the Ochsner northshore network. A second program was launched in February in partnership with North Oaks Health System, NTCC, and Geaux Jobs. These unique compressed workforce training programs are available throughout the region and will continue to build capacity for the healthcare sector to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and sustain for future needs of greater northshore communities.

Northshore Technical Community College wishes to express sincere gratitude to all front-line professionals who have cared for our communities throughout this pandemic. The value and mission of workforce training has never been more important to our future. For more information on college workforce training initiatives, please visit www.northshorecollege.edu





