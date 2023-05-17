Northshore Native Returns Home to Lead Lakeview Hospital

NEW ORLEANS – Lakeview Hospital, now part of LCMC Health, has announced the appointment of Benjamin “Ben” Richaud as its new chief executive officer.

With more than 10 years of experience in healthcare management, Richaud has a background in hospital operations, strategic planning and financial management. He has served in various leadership positions throughout his career, including his most recent role as chief executive officer of Baptist Medical Center, a 603-bed hospital within the Baptist Health System (Tenet Healthcare) located in San Antonio, Texas.

In his new role, Richaud will be responsible for overseeing the hospital’s operations and leading the development of strategic initiatives.

“Ben is a respected healthcare leader with more than a decade of senior leadership experience,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, in a press release. “His strategic vision and commitment to patient-centered care make him an ideal fit for Lakeview Hospital. We are thrilled to welcome Ben to the LCMC Health family.”

Lakeview Hospital is a 167-bed, full-service hospital serving patients from across St. Tammany Parish, including Lacombe, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Covington, Mandeville and Slidell. The hospital offers a 24/7 emergency room, heart center, surgical institute, rehabilitation center and behavioral health center.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the exceptional team at Lakeview Hospital,” said Richaud. “I look forward to working with the talented staff and physicians to continue building upon the hospital’s strong reputation as a leading provider of healthcare services in the region.”

Richaud holds a Master of Science in healthcare administration and an MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.