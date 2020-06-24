Northshore Company Expands System for Managing Registered Sex Offenders

COVINGTON, La. — Covington-based tech company OffenderWatch announced it has launched its sex offender registry technology for the entire state of Maryland. The company said all law enforcement agencies in Maryland will now use OffenderWatch to manage their sex offender registry.

According a press release, Maryland is the 21st state in the U.S. to join the OffenderWatch sex offender registry network through statewide implementation, which is designed to save law enforcement agencies thousands of hours in administrative time and improve investigations with accurate, detailed record keeping.

OffenderWatch said that every Maryland law enforcement agency that manages or accesses registered sex offender data, including sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will be able to collaborate on sex offender records, aid each other in investigations, and easily share notifications with the public. Maryland residents can also sign up for free email alerts when a registered sex offender moves into their neighborhood.