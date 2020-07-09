Northlake Pulmonary Group Earns Medical Director’s Award

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Quality Network presented its 2020 second-quarter Medical Director’s Award to the Northlake Pulmonary Group for its outstanding care in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients at St. Tammany Health System.

“The care this group provided to our sickest patients was nothing short of spectacular” said Dr. Michael K. Hill. “The team continuously developed protocols to deal with the changing information concerning the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This included new ways to ventilate patients and new supportive protocols. Additionally, the group also recognized and promptly treated the complications associated with this novel coronavirus. “

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on our most vulnerable patients,” Dr. Hill said. “It was inspiring to see these physicians take the lead in delivering the newest and most effective care to our community. Their dedication to patient care is remarkable.”

The Northlake Pulmonary Group includes Drs. LaSandra Barton, Ricardo Blanco, Rick Casey, David Cressy, Don Kuebel, and Chad VanAsselberg.

St. Tammany Health System said these physicians continue to advance pulmonary care and implement the latest diagnostic techniques. One such example is the implementation of endobronchial ultrasound, also known as EBUS. Dr. Blanco helped spearhead the implementation of this diagnostic procedure almost six years ago. The EBUS procedure is useful in earlier diagnosis of lung cancer, atypical pulmonary infections and inflammatory lung disease.

The group also provides critical care coverage at STHS, assists in the treatment of chronic lung diseases, and performs sleep studies and treats patients with sleep apnea. Many of the physicians are also actively involved in the St. Tammany Cancer program at STHS and are active in several STQN committees.





