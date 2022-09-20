North Oaks, Children’s Hospital Expand Pediatric Care Partnership

First row, from left: North Oaks Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Ann Carruth and Commissioner Joycelyn Lee; North Oaks President and Chief Executive Officer Michele Kidd Sutton; North Oaks Commissioner Angelique Richardson. Second row, from left: North Oaks Commissioner Terry Harper; Children’s Hospital New Orleans President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Nickens IV; LCMC Health Chief Executive Officer Greg Feirn; and North Oaks Commissioners Ron Orsi and Mark Mobley. Not pictured is North Oaks Board of Commissioners Chairman Ron Macaluso.

HAMMOND – North Oaks Health System and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced this week that they are expanding healthcare services for children and families across Tangipahoa Parish and the Northshore.

The clinical affiliation builds on existing services provided by Children’s Hospital New Orleans at North Oaks Medical Center. These include neonatology, pediatric hospitalist coverage and pediatric cardiology services. In the new agreement, the organizations will explore opportunities for Children’s to provide additional pediatric services at North Oaks, bringing specialized care for children closer to home for families.

“By collaborating with Children’s Hospital New Orleans, we believe we can fulfill our mission of improving lives, every time, with each touch for children of the Northshore. We intend to build upon our existing relationship and enhance our pediatric service line through the addition of pediatric subspecialists and development of new pediatric services at North Oaks Medical Center and in the surrounding communities across multiple phases,” said Michele Kidd Sutton, president and CEO of North Oaks. “We are honored that Children’s Hospital New Orleans believes in the quality of care the North Oaks team of providers and staff provides and that they are doubling down on their commitment to provide a healthy future for Louisiana’s children with North Oaks as a partner. We look forward to working together to develop improved access for the community and support better health outcomes for our children.”

Children’s Hospital New Orleans will provide professional medical services and oversight of the pediatric service line at North Oaks, with ongoing clinical collaboration.

“As the leading provider of pediatric healthcare for Louisiana, Children’s Hospital is proud to work with North Oaks to improve the health and wellbeing of children with one high standard of care,” said John R. Nickens IV, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Our growing affiliation enhances our shared ability to deliver a healthier future for children.”

Children’s will continue to staff the pediatric hospitalist service at North Oaks Medical Center to support a pediatric acute care unit and newborn examinations, along with neonatology and other sub-specialty services to support the neonatal intensive care unit.

Situated between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, North Oaks includes a 330-bed acute care hospital, a level II trauma center, primary stroke center, a 27-bed medical rehabilitation hospital, a freestanding surgical center, two diagnostic centers and a comprehensive multispecialty provider clinic.

Children’s Hospital New Orleans has delivered healthcare for children across the Gulf South for more than 65 years. With a recently completed $300 million transformation of its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s is backed by more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and partnerships with LSU Health New Orleans and the Tulane University School of Medicine. Children’s also operates ambulatory clinics across Louisiana and the Gulf South, including 12 primary care clinics and nine specialty clinics from Lake Charles to Bay St. Louis, Miss.

“Our affiliation with North Oaks Health System represents Children’s Hospital and LCMC Health’s resolute commitment to improve the health of the next generation,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “By working together to bring more specialized health services for kids to the community, we will enhance the quality and delivery of care for children in Tangipahoa and surrounding parishes.”

Planning work between the organizations will continue over the coming months.