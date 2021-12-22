North Louisiana-Based Fried Chicken Franchise Coming to New Orleans

Getty Images

SHREVEPORT – Southern Classic Chicken, a north Louisiana-based fried chicken franchise, continues to grow its presence across the southern United States. The brand announced a development deal that will bring multiple locations to the New Orleans region.

The locations will be owned and operated by SCC Foods LLC and Ikonik Restaurant Brands LLC. The principals behind those entities include David Halpern, a New Orleans-based attorney, entrepreneur and franchisee of Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Smoothie King. Other investors are Tom O’Keefe, Nick Binnings, Glen Armantrout, and Casey Levy.

“This development deal is particularly special for Tom and me,” said Nick Binnings, director of brand development for Southern Classic Chicken. “As members of the Southern Classic Chicken leadership team, we are thrilled to make the transition to becoming franchise partners. We believe that working alongside our franchisees and having a close relationship with the brand’s founding family has provided us with the right ingredients to enable our new locations to thrive.”

Binnings and O’Keefe have helped spearhead Southern Classic Chicken’s recent launch of its franchise program having deep roots in the restaurant operations and franchising space. Binnings held an executive position at Another Broken Egg Café and helps several growth brands through his company Hammock Capital, while O’Keefe has held executive positions at Popeye’s/Church’s Chicken, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Smoothie King, among others. Binnings and O’Keefe said they joined forces to help Southern Classic Chicken grow because of its “culture, quality and incredible value.”

SCC Foods LLC has set a goal of opening a minimum of 10 Southern Classic Chicken locations over the next five to seven years.

Southern Classic Chicken serves up home-style fried chicken made with a proprietary marinade and batter complemented by fresh side offerings inspired by its southern roots. The family-focused brand is well-known across Northern Louisiana for its fried chicken and value pricing where an average meal ranges from $5-7. Sourcing the freshest ingredients and products possible is the top priority so the brand can provide the “absolute best” to its customers at a better price point and value than competitors.

“Southern Classic Chicken has witnessed booming growth in the past year and a half and we look to continue that success,” added Binnings. “We’re eager to partner with the Fanning family and Southern Classic Chicken to assist it enter the New Orleans and contiguous markets.”