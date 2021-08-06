NORLI Recognizes Its Regional Leadership Program Class of 2021

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Following the completion of a nine-month long program dedicated to discussing and unravelling some of the most challenging and dynamic issues of the Greater New Orleans Region, the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute formally recognized its Regional Leadership Program Class of 2021 in a graduation ceremony held on July 16.

Each year, NORLI brings together a class of approximately 50 business, civic and, elected leaders of diverse backgrounds and experiences with a mission to promote regional collaboration. The program provides a forum for the exchange of varying viewpoints and is designed to enhance personal leadership skills by enhancing civic understanding, enabling collaborative leadership, and examining issues central to the advancement of the entire ten-parish region. Topics discussed include public policy, environment and sustainability, economic development, criminal justice, education, healthcare, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“NORLI’s Regional Leadership Program attracts the most dynamic and informed leaders in our area, consistently bringing together classes of influential and accomplished individuals committed to deliberate dialogue surrounding key topics essential to the well-being and future of the region,” said NORLI Board Chair Peggy Mendoza. “It is these graduates that represent the future of Greater New Orleans — those who will drive our economic development and quality of life for years to come. Congratulations to the Class of 2021!”

This year’s graduation ceremony, which capped off a two-day closing retreat for participants, included individual recognitions for completing the program, a class speaker and awards for Regional Leadership and Community Service. These awards — whose recipients are selected by their peers — reflect the highest level of community involvement and leadership qualities of the class.

The NORLI Regional Leadership Award, which is given in honor of NORLI alumnus Lonnie Stockwell, recognizes an individual who, amongst other qualifications, inspires others to serve and demonstrates through actions and words all aspects of inclusion. The recipient of this award was Kenn Barnes, an attorney whose passion in the field of criminal justice carried over to multiple discussions throughout the course of the program and provided a grounded perspective for challenging dialogue.

The NORLI Community Service Award, which is given in honor of NORLI alumni Ric Smith and Jackie Sullivan, recognizes an individual who, amongst other qualifications, serves as a role model of sustained commitment and community giveback, as well as possesses the ability to mobilize volunteers and resources for projects benefiting the greater community. The recipient of this award was Erica Rogers, founder of the Braveheart Foundation and a tireless healthcare advocate who, as a registered nurse and community leader, has dedicated time and expertise to raising awareness and combating the spread of COVID.

“During the nine months together, our class gained a greater understanding of the issues facing the Greater New Orleans region; an understanding that now affords us the heightened ability to affect real and lasting change,” said Tim Duncan, who was nominated as the class speaker of 2021. “I look forward to working with my classmates and fellow NORLI alumni to effectively address those challenges facing our region, promoting and presenting ideas that are collaborative in nature, drawing upon leaders and solutions from across the region, knowing that our region will always be stronger when we use a collective voice.”

NORLI’s 2021 Graduating Class:

Kristen Amond, Mills & Amond LLP



Liljana Baddour, LA Department of Health Office of Public Health



Kenn Barnes, Kenn Barnes Law • Katy Bodin, Ochsner Health

Leigh Ann Bogran, LCMC Health

Greg Booth, Postlethwaite & Netterville



Shannon Brice, Richard’s Disposal Inc.



Jason Burt, Volunteers of America, Southeast Louisiana



Lawrence Counts, Concentra Medical Center



Peter Davis. Southwise, LLC



Michael DeGruy, Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC



Emily Dowsett, Gambel Communications



Jason Doyle, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival & Foundation



Tim Duncan, University of New Orleans



Christopher Encardes, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, New Orleans



Giti Farudi, Xavier University of Louisiana



Darik Fernandez, Domain Companies



Kelsey Foster, Algiers Economic Development Foundation



Alfred Galindo, Entergy Louisiana LLC



Ashley Garcia, Brian Gibbs Property Management



Gerard Gaudet, Adams and Reese LLP



Sorbrique Grant, Center for Resilience



Valerie Grubb, Val Grubb & Associates, Ltd.



Kate Henry, Renaissance Publishing



Ashley Hilsman, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce



Kimberly Hollard, Providence Community Housing • Katie Klibert, REV Broadband

Jennifer Kogos, Jones Walker LLP

Tyshara (Shar) Lawson, Microsoft

Ileana Ledet, Greater New Orleans, Inc.

Paul Matthews, Plaquemines Port, Harbor, and Terminal District

Ondina Mendoza, GP Strategies Corporation

Kathleen Milligan, New Orleans Business Alliance • Jeremy Mipro, Wells Fargo

Charles Neyrey, M2 Studio

Alexis Parent-Ferrouillet, Delgado Community College

Jacob Raymond, Community Sailing New Orleans Inc.

Natasha Richardson, Children’s Hospital

Christian Rodriguez, EskewDumezRipple

Erica Rogers, Braveheart Foundation

Brandon Smith, Flexicrew Technical Services

Jennifer Snape, Batture, LLC

Jessica Styons, State Library of Louisiana

John Wachter, Edward Jones

Kimiyo Williams, K.H. Williams Enterprises, Inc. • Ray Zabala, Mathes Brierre Architects, LLC

The Regional Leadership Program helps develop committed, knowledgeable, and action-oriented individuals to serve as catalysts in promoting positive change. The program also encourages creative partnerships and initiatives between the public and private sectors. NORLI has extended the deadline to apply to the Class of 2022, and interested applicants can apply online at https://norli2022application.paperform.co.

For more information about NORLI, please visit www.norli.org.