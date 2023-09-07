NORLI Announces Leadership Class of 2024
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected 55 individuals to participate in its annual regional leadership program. NORLI, which is known for educating and connecting leaders from across the parishes of southeast Louisiana, has brought together another batch of regional notables to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the greater New Orleans area.
“When we reviewed the applicants for the class of 2024, we were overwhelmed by the talent and experience that this cohort brings to the organization,” said Rachel Nunez, NORLI chairwoman. “I know that they will have a purposeful year together as they expand their understanding of the region and cement relationships that they’ll carry with them for the rest of their careers.”
The NORLI class of 2024 will begin its program year with an opening retreat in late September. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environmental sustainability, art and culture, and health care. Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours, and activities, these topics will be explored and dissected from multiple perspectives and offer the class an open dialogue for crafting a shared vision of what the future of the New Orleans region will look like. The program will conclude in June of 2024 with a closing retreat which will serve as a capstone event for the program.
Members of the Class of 2024 include:
- Sarah Alidor, St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation
- Ross Anderson, Education Pioneers
- Eve Arnold, AOS Interior Environments
- Frank Auberle, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors
- Sarah Bell, YouthForce NOLA
- Julio Bermudez, Son of a Saint
- Michael Biros, The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana
- Justin Boone, NOCCI
- Amy Bosworth, Odyssey House Louisiana, INC
- Jacqueline Brettner, Bienvenu, Bonnecaze, Foco & Viator
- Darrin Browder, Court Watch NOLA
- Jasmine Brown DeRousselle, GNO, Inc.
- Christopher Coulon, Home Bank
- Robert Courtney, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church & School
- Paige Davis, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce
- Caleb Dufresne, Live Oak Camp
- Katherine Dukes, Boykin & Utley
- Emily Engberg, Georges Media Group (The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and NOLA.com)
- Terri Gage, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West
- Brent Godfrey, Loyola Law School
- Quincy Greene, Atmos Energy Corporation
- Mary Guiteau, Holly & Smith Architects
- Melissa Hodgson, Gambel Communications
- Robert Hopkins, Hancock Whitney
- Courtney Johnson, Peoples Health/United Healthcare
- Ceara Labat, Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans
- Coretta LaGarde, American Heart Association
- Dru Lamb, Mathes Brierre Architects
- Conner LeBlanc, General Informatics
- Joriyan Lee, K. Allen Consulting
- Lauren Mastio, Jones Walker LLP
- Lisa Morrison, InclusivCare
- Rachel Nickel, University Medical Center New Orleans
- Khari Parrish, Community Sailing New Orleans
- Cammie Proctor, United Way of Southeast Louisiana
- Misty Reed, Orleans Parish Public Schools
- Austin Reeder, Ochsner Health
- Joycelyn Reynolds, Arts Council of New Orleans
- Jamie Richardson, Community Center of St. Bernard
- Robert Robinson, Benjamin Franklin Elementary/Middle Mathematics & Science School
- Brad Romig, LCMC Health
- Spencer Sens, Complete Logistical Services, LLC
- Brad Shannon, Impetus Builders, LLC
- Angela Shiloh Cryer, New Orleans Business Alliance
- Kimberley Singletary, Biz New Orleans Magazine
- Ashley Stewart, Entergy
- Veranisha Thompson, Fund 17
- Tricia Thompson, PHR, Denka Performance Elastomer LLC
- Sarah Vandergriff Kelley, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools
- Kelly Walker, The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO)
- Emma Weiss, Habitat for Humanity
- Michael Williams, HUB International
- Tinice Williams, Feed The Second Line Non Profit Organization
- William Wright IV, Adams and Reese
- Gary Zapata, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, Inc.