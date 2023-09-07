NORLI Announces Leadership Class of 2024

L to R: Angela Shiloh Cryer, Shannan Cvitanovic and Tricia Thompson at NORLI's class of 2024 introduction event on Aug. 31 at the Helis Foundation John Scott Center

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected 55 individuals to participate in its annual regional leadership program. NORLI, which is known for educating and connecting leaders from across the parishes of southeast Louisiana, has brought together another batch of regional notables to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the greater New Orleans area.

“When we reviewed the applicants for the class of 2024, we were overwhelmed by the talent and experience that this cohort brings to the organization,” said Rachel Nunez, NORLI chairwoman. “I know that they will have a purposeful year together as they expand their understanding of the region and cement relationships that they’ll carry with them for the rest of their careers.”

The NORLI class of 2024 will begin its program year with an opening retreat in late September. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environmental sustainability, art and culture, and health care. Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours, and activities, these topics will be explored and dissected from multiple perspectives and offer the class an open dialogue for crafting a shared vision of what the future of the New Orleans region will look like. The program will conclude in June of 2024 with a closing retreat which will serve as a capstone event for the program.

Members of the Class of 2024 include:

Sarah Alidor, St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation

Ross Anderson, Education Pioneers

Eve Arnold, AOS Interior Environments

Frank Auberle, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors

Sarah Bell, YouthForce NOLA

Julio Bermudez, Son of a Saint

Michael Biros, The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Justin Boone, NOCCI

Amy Bosworth, Odyssey House Louisiana, INC

Jacqueline Brettner, Bienvenu, Bonnecaze, Foco & Viator

Darrin Browder, Court Watch NOLA

Jasmine Brown DeRousselle, GNO, Inc.

Christopher Coulon, Home Bank

Robert Courtney, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church & School

Paige Davis, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Caleb Dufresne, Live Oak Camp

Katherine Dukes, Boykin & Utley

Emily Engberg, Georges Media Group (The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and NOLA.com)

Terri Gage, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West

Brent Godfrey, Loyola Law School

Quincy Greene, Atmos Energy Corporation

Mary Guiteau, Holly & Smith Architects

Melissa Hodgson, Gambel Communications

Robert Hopkins, Hancock Whitney

Courtney Johnson, Peoples Health/United Healthcare

Ceara Labat, Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans

Coretta LaGarde, American Heart Association

Dru Lamb, Mathes Brierre Architects

Conner LeBlanc, General Informatics

Joriyan Lee, K. Allen Consulting

Lauren Mastio, Jones Walker LLP

Lisa Morrison, InclusivCare

Rachel Nickel, University Medical Center New Orleans

Khari Parrish, Community Sailing New Orleans

Cammie Proctor, United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Misty Reed, Orleans Parish Public Schools

Austin Reeder, Ochsner Health

Joycelyn Reynolds, Arts Council of New Orleans

Jamie Richardson, Community Center of St. Bernard

Robert Robinson, Benjamin Franklin Elementary/Middle Mathematics & Science School

Brad Romig, LCMC Health

Spencer Sens, Complete Logistical Services, LLC

Brad Shannon, Impetus Builders, LLC

Angela Shiloh Cryer, New Orleans Business Alliance

Kimberley Singletary, Biz New Orleans Magazine

Ashley Stewart, Entergy

Veranisha Thompson, Fund 17

Tricia Thompson, PHR, Denka Performance Elastomer LLC

Sarah Vandergriff Kelley, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools

Kelly Walker, The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO)

Emma Weiss, Habitat for Humanity

Michael Williams, HUB International

Tinice Williams, Feed The Second Line Non Profit Organization

William Wright IV, Adams and Reese

Gary Zapata, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, Inc.