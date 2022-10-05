NORLI Announces Leadership Class of 2023

Photo courtesy of NORLI

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected 51 individuals to participate in its annual Regional Leadership Program. NORLI brings together leaders from across southeast Louisiana to discuss challenges and opportunities for greater New Orleans.

“Through NORLI, we have created a platform where executives, elected officials, nonprofit managers and civic leaders from across southeast Louisiana can discuss, learn and collaborate on how to make our region and state more competitive and more equitable,” said Stephen Reuther, executive director of NORLI. “The Regional Leadership Program class of 2023 includes a broad cross section of leaders who are determined to not only enhance their professional networks, but also want to bring positive change to the greater New Orleans region.”

The class of 2023 will begin its program year with an opening retreat in late October. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environmental sustainability and health care. Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours and activities, these topics will be explored and dissected from multiple perspectives and offer the class an open dialogue for crafting a shared vision of what the future of the New Orleans Region will look like. The program will conclude in June 2023 with a closing retreat which will serve as a capstone event for the nine-month regional leadership program.

Members of the class of 2023 include:

Chad Alfonso, PBF Energy

Keyona Aubert, Peoples Health

Benjamin Belou, Mayer Building Company

Ronicka Briscoe, University of Holy Cross

Sherdren Burnside, Posse Foundation

Denise Burrell, River Parishes Tourist Commission

Samuel Cook, City of New Orleans

Nestor Currault, IV, Woodward Design+Build

Elizabeth Dauterive, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

Jeremy Davis, Son of a Saint

Annelies De Wulf, Van Meter and Associates

Jeanie Donovan, New Orleans Health Department

Christopher A. Etienne, NOLA Public Schools

Christopher Francis, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Daniel Garcia-Enriquez, Mullin

Nicole Gonzales, Ochsner Health

Katherine Hammer, Ochsner Therapy & Wellness

Iran Heavey, The Sons of Uptown

Evette Hester, Housing Authority of New Orleans

Kelli Jordan, NOLA Public Schools

Ryan Kruse, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors

Andrew Legrand, Spera Law Group, LLC

Vanessa Levine, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

Ashley Llewellyn, St. Tammany Corporation

Mason Meredith, NIWC (Naval Information Warfare Center)

Michelle Miller, St. John the Baptist Parish

Nicole Moity, Chalmette Refinery / PBF

Amanda Moulliet, Hancock Whitney Bank

Sam Olmsted, Online Optimism

Daniel Perez, Jefferson Parish Public Library

Derrell Plaisance, New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association

Jessica Ragusa-Nunes, Port of New Orleans

Kimberly Reyher, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Jason Richards, Studio West Design and Architecture

Roderick Richardson, Batture LLC

Ernest Robert, InclusivCare

Stacey Schexnayder, Impetus

Britton Seal, Jones Walker LLP

Aaliyah Shareef, Entergy Corporation

Sabrina Short, NOLAvate Black

Adam Smith, Home Bank

Shanna Stowe, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation

Joshua Tatum, Greater New Orleans, Inc.

Aulston Taylor, St. Augustine High School

Jameson Taylor, Voorhies Law Firm

Katherine Torres, Postlethwaite & Netterville

Alicia Vial, Gambel Communications

Ben Vliet, Evergreen Tractor

Matthew Wollenweber, Insomniac Group

Shelby Wynne, West Jefferson Medical Center

Noble-Bates Young, Louisiana Senate- District 11, Sen. Patrick McMath