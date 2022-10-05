NORLI Announces Leadership Class of 2023
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected 51 individuals to participate in its annual Regional Leadership Program. NORLI brings together leaders from across southeast Louisiana to discuss challenges and opportunities for greater New Orleans.
“Through NORLI, we have created a platform where executives, elected officials, nonprofit managers and civic leaders from across southeast Louisiana can discuss, learn and collaborate on how to make our region and state more competitive and more equitable,” said Stephen Reuther, executive director of NORLI. “The Regional Leadership Program class of 2023 includes a broad cross section of leaders who are determined to not only enhance their professional networks, but also want to bring positive change to the greater New Orleans region.”
The class of 2023 will begin its program year with an opening retreat in late October. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environmental sustainability and health care. Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours and activities, these topics will be explored and dissected from multiple perspectives and offer the class an open dialogue for crafting a shared vision of what the future of the New Orleans Region will look like. The program will conclude in June 2023 with a closing retreat which will serve as a capstone event for the nine-month regional leadership program.
Members of the class of 2023 include:
- Chad Alfonso, PBF Energy
- Keyona Aubert, Peoples Health
- Benjamin Belou, Mayer Building Company
- Ronicka Briscoe, University of Holy Cross
- Sherdren Burnside, Posse Foundation
- Denise Burrell, River Parishes Tourist Commission
- Samuel Cook, City of New Orleans
- Nestor Currault, IV, Woodward Design+Build
- Elizabeth Dauterive, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce
- Jeremy Davis, Son of a Saint
- Annelies De Wulf, Van Meter and Associates
- Jeanie Donovan, New Orleans Health Department
- Christopher A. Etienne, NOLA Public Schools
- Christopher Francis, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Daniel Garcia-Enriquez, Mullin
- Nicole Gonzales, Ochsner Health
- Katherine Hammer, Ochsner Therapy & Wellness
- Iran Heavey, The Sons of Uptown
- Evette Hester, Housing Authority of New Orleans
- Kelli Jordan, NOLA Public Schools
- Ryan Kruse, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors
- Andrew Legrand, Spera Law Group, LLC
- Vanessa Levine, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana
- Ashley Llewellyn, St. Tammany Corporation
- Mason Meredith, NIWC (Naval Information Warfare Center)
- Michelle Miller, St. John the Baptist Parish
- Nicole Moity, Chalmette Refinery / PBF
- Amanda Moulliet, Hancock Whitney Bank
- Sam Olmsted, Online Optimism
- Daniel Perez, Jefferson Parish Public Library
- Derrell Plaisance, New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association
- Jessica Ragusa-Nunes, Port of New Orleans
- Kimberly Reyher, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana
- Jason Richards, Studio West Design and Architecture
- Roderick Richardson, Batture LLC
- Ernest Robert, InclusivCare
- Stacey Schexnayder, Impetus
- Britton Seal, Jones Walker LLP
- Aaliyah Shareef, Entergy Corporation
- Sabrina Short, NOLAvate Black
- Adam Smith, Home Bank
- Shanna Stowe, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation
- Joshua Tatum, Greater New Orleans, Inc.
- Aulston Taylor, St. Augustine High School
- Jameson Taylor, Voorhies Law Firm
- Katherine Torres, Postlethwaite & Netterville
- Alicia Vial, Gambel Communications
- Ben Vliet, Evergreen Tractor
- Matthew Wollenweber, Insomniac Group
- Shelby Wynne, West Jefferson Medical Center
- Noble-Bates Young, Louisiana Senate- District 11, Sen. Patrick McMath