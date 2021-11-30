NORLI Announces Class of 2022
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected more than 50 business and civic leaders to participate in its annual Regional Leadership Program. The Class of 2022 represents a cross-section of perspectives and experiences in the public, private and nonprofit sectors.
NORLI provides a nine-month intensive training program for emerging and established community leaders to enhance civic understanding and encourage dialogue.
“Through NORLI, we have created a platform where executives, elected officials, nonprofit managers, and civic leaders from across Southeast Louisiana can discuss, learn, and collaborate on how to make our region and state more competitive and more equitable,” said Stephen Reuther, NORLI executive director. “The Regional Leadership Program Class of 2022 includes dynamic individuals who are determined to not only enhance their leadership and influential networks, but also want to bring positive change to the Greater New Orleans Region.”
The new class starts its program year with an opening retreat in January. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environmental sustainability, and healthcare. The program will conclude in September with a capstone event.
Members of the Class of 2022 include:
- Cristin Barr, Fleur De Lis Law & Title
- Alexander Bigbie, Flyte
- Sara Bradford, Greater New Orleans, Inc.
- Anthony Bridges, Fidelity Bank
- Camille Bryant, McGlinchey Stafford, PLLC
- Sandra Cabrina Jenkins, Louisiana Judicial Branch
- Mandi Cambre, College Track
- Amy Corcoran, Corcoran & Bernard CPAs
- Nicole Cousizan, Agenda for Children
- Scott Cunningham, Hancock Whitney Bank
- Tiffany Delcour, NOLA Public Schools
- Marc Ehrhardt, The Ehrhardt Group
- Ryan Estaris, Canon Healthcare and Hospice
- Tanya Freeman, Impetus
- Alex Glaser, Jones Walker LLP
- Yolanda Grinstead, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans
- Nubia Gutierrez, Mullin
- Tiffany Harvill, Edward Jones
- Angela Theresa Henderson, Back Room Creations, LLC
- Lindsay Hendrix, Second Harvest Food Bank
- Dawn Holmes, Realtor
- Adam Holtman, Susco Solutions
- Asya Howlette, Thurgood Marshall Charter School
- Jay Huffstatler, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity
- Kyle Huling, Urban South Brewery
- Andrea Huseman, Corporate Realty, Inc.
- Cale Husted, Geocent LLC
- Rachael Jeanfreau, Breazeale Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P.
- Teresa Kenny, OfficeOps
- David Kepper, jr., Chalmette Refinery – PBF Energy
- Rachel Lockhart, Walgreens
- Kris Lowry, Perez APC
- David Luke, Home Bank, N.A
- Larry Massey, City of New Orleans City Planning Commission
- Ryan Mayer, Mayer Building Company, LLC
- Kya Moller, Entergy Services, LLC
- Melanie Montroll, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police Department
- Patrick Moyer, Southeastern Louisiana University
- Lisa Murphy, James Samaritan
- Bridget Neal, Neal Consultanting
- Holly Paczak, NOLA Public Schools
- Chad Perrier, Universal Data Inc
- Erin Perry, LCMC Health
- Nelle Phillips, PBF Chalmette Refinery
- Susanna Poulter, New Orleans Boxing Club
- Chmabrel Riley-Williams, Plaquemines Port
- Yelena Rivera, Batture LLC
- John Robichaux, Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission
- Kelli Ross, Peoples Health/United Healthcare
- Jeffrey Rothschild, Special Education Leadership Fellowship
- Kaila Sims-Austin, K. Allen Consulting
- Viet Tran, Entergy New Orleans
- Jill Traylor, EskewDumezRipple+
- Sarah Tucker-Ray, McKinsey & Company
- Emily Vuxton, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana
- Erica Washington, Louisiana Department of Health
- Jesse Watson, Discovery Schools
- Troy White, ReNew Schools
- Jack Wiles, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors
For more information about NORLI, please visit norli.org.