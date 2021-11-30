NORLI Announces Class of 2022

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected more than 50 business and civic leaders to participate in its annual Regional Leadership Program. The Class of 2022 represents a cross-section of perspectives and experiences in the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

NORLI provides a nine-month intensive training program for emerging and established community leaders to enhance civic understanding and encourage dialogue.

“Through NORLI, we have created a platform where executives, elected officials, nonprofit managers, and civic leaders from across Southeast Louisiana can discuss, learn, and collaborate on how to make our region and state more competitive and more equitable,” said Stephen Reuther, NORLI executive director. “The Regional Leadership Program Class of 2022 includes dynamic individuals who are determined to not only enhance their leadership and influential networks, but also want to bring positive change to the Greater New Orleans Region.”

The new class starts its program year with an opening retreat in January. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environmental sustainability, and healthcare. The program will conclude in September with a capstone event.

Members of the Class of 2022 include:

Cristin Barr, Fleur De Lis Law & Title

Alexander Bigbie, Flyte

Sara Bradford, Greater New Orleans, Inc.

Anthony Bridges, Fidelity Bank

Camille Bryant, McGlinchey Stafford, PLLC

Sandra Cabrina Jenkins, Louisiana Judicial Branch

Mandi Cambre, College Track

Amy Corcoran, Corcoran & Bernard CPAs

Nicole Cousizan, Agenda for Children

Scott Cunningham, Hancock Whitney Bank

Tiffany Delcour, NOLA Public Schools

Marc Ehrhardt, The Ehrhardt Group

Ryan Estaris, Canon Healthcare and Hospice

Tanya Freeman, Impetus

Alex Glaser, Jones Walker LLP

Yolanda Grinstead, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans

Nubia Gutierrez, Mullin

Tiffany Harvill, Edward Jones

Angela Theresa Henderson, Back Room Creations, LLC

Lindsay Hendrix, Second Harvest Food Bank

Dawn Holmes, Realtor

Adam Holtman, Susco Solutions

Asya Howlette, Thurgood Marshall Charter School

Jay Huffstatler, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity

Kyle Huling, Urban South Brewery

Andrea Huseman, Corporate Realty, Inc.

Cale Husted, Geocent LLC

Rachael Jeanfreau, Breazeale Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P.

Teresa Kenny, OfficeOps

David Kepper, jr., Chalmette Refinery – PBF Energy

Rachel Lockhart, Walgreens

Kris Lowry, Perez APC

David Luke, Home Bank, N.A

Larry Massey, City of New Orleans City Planning Commission

Ryan Mayer, Mayer Building Company, LLC

Kya Moller, Entergy Services, LLC

Melanie Montroll, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police Department

Patrick Moyer, Southeastern Louisiana University

Lisa Murphy, James Samaritan

Bridget Neal, Neal Consultanting

Holly Paczak, NOLA Public Schools

Chad Perrier, Universal Data Inc

Erin Perry, LCMC Health

Nelle Phillips, PBF Chalmette Refinery

Susanna Poulter, New Orleans Boxing Club

Chmabrel Riley-Williams, Plaquemines Port

Yelena Rivera, Batture LLC

John Robichaux, Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission

Kelli Ross, Peoples Health/United Healthcare

Jeffrey Rothschild, Special Education Leadership Fellowship

Kaila Sims-Austin, K. Allen Consulting

Viet Tran, Entergy New Orleans

Jill Traylor, EskewDumezRipple+

Sarah Tucker-Ray, McKinsey & Company

Emily Vuxton, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Erica Washington, Louisiana Department of Health

Jesse Watson, Discovery Schools

Troy White, ReNew Schools

Jack Wiles, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors

For more information about NORLI, please visit norli.org.