NORLI Announces Class of 2021

NEW ORLEANS

– The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) recently selected 50 business and civic leaders to be a part of its 2020-2021 Regional Leadership Program class. The class represents a cross section of perspectives and experiences in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. NORLI provides a nine-month intensive training program for emerging and established community leaders that aims to enhance the participants’ civic understanding and encourage deliberate and meaningful dialogue and collaborative leadership around regional concerns.“Every year, we set the stage for catalytic conversations around the issues that most impact business and the community in the Greater New Orleans Region,” said NORLI chair Patty Riddlebarger. “And every year, it is the class and our alumni who drive those conversations into awareness and action. We believe in people, and we believe that with good leadership, we can make Louisiana a better place to do business and to have a family. The Class of 2021 joins in that rich legacy and mission.”The new class will start its program year with an opening retreat in November. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environment and sustainability, healthcare and more.Members of the class of 2021 include: