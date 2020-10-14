NORLI Announces Class of 2021
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) recently selected 50 business and civic leaders to be a part of its 2020-2021 Regional Leadership Program class. The class represents a cross section of perspectives and experiences in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. NORLI provides a nine-month intensive training program for emerging and established community leaders that aims to enhance the participants’ civic understanding and encourage deliberate and meaningful dialogue and collaborative leadership around regional concerns.
“Every year, we set the stage for catalytic conversations around the issues that most impact business and the community in the Greater New Orleans Region,” said NORLI chair Patty Riddlebarger. “And every year, it is the class and our alumni who drive those conversations into awareness and action. We believe in people, and we believe that with good leadership, we can make Louisiana a better place to do business and to have a family. The Class of 2021 joins in that rich legacy and mission.”
The new class will start its program year with an opening retreat in November. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environment and sustainability, healthcare and more.
Members of the class of 2021 include:
- Kristen Amond, Mills & Amond LLP
- Liljana Baddour, Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health
- Kenn Barnes, Louisiana Supreme Court
- Katy Bodin, Ochsner Health System
- Leigh Ann Bogran, LCMC Health
- Greg Booth, Postlethwaite & Netterville, APAC
- Shannon Brice, Richard’s Disposal Inc.
- Jason Burt, Volunteers of America, Southeast Louisiana
- Damon Carraby
- Anthony Carter, Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans
- Lawrence Counts, Concentra Medical Center
- Peter Davis, Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative
- Michael DeGruy, Ryan Gootee General Contractors, LLC
- Emily Dowsett, Gambel Communications
- Jason Doyle, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival & Foundation, Inc.
- Tim Duncan, University of New Orleans
- Christopher Encardes, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, New Orleans
- Giti Farudi, Xavier University of Louisiana
- Darik Fernandez, Domain Companies
- Kelsey Foster, Algiers Economic Development Foundation
- Alfred Galindo, Entergy Louisiana LLC
- Ashley Garcia, Brian Gibbs Property Management
- Gerard Gaudet, Adams and Reese LLP
- Sorbrique Grant, Center for Resilience
- Valerie Grubb, Val Grubb & Associates, Ltd.
- Kate Henry, Renaissance Publishing
- Ashley Hilsman, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce
- Kimberly Hollard, Providence Community Housing
- Katie Klibert, REV Broadband – RTC | EATEL | Vision | VENYU
- Jennifer Kogos, Jones Walker LLP
- Tyshara (Shar) Lawson, Microsoft
- Ileana Ledet, Greater New Orleans, Inc.
- Afina Lockhart, College Track New Orleans
- Paul Matthews, Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District
- Ondina Mendoza, GP Strategies Corporation
- Kathleen Milligan, New Orleans Business Alliance
- Jeremy Mipro, Wells Fargo
- Charles Neyrey, M2 Studio
- Alexis Parent-Ferrouillet, Delgado Community College
- Jacob Raymond, Community Sailing New Orleans, Inc.
- Natasha Richardson, Children’s Hospital
- Christian Rodriguez, EskewDumezRipple
- Erica Rogers, Braveheart Foundation
- Brandon Smith, Flexicrew Technical Services
- Jennifer Snape, Batture, LLC
- Jessica Styons, State Library of Louisiana
- John Wachter, Edward Jones
- Kimiyo Williams, K.H. Williams Enterprises, Inc.
- Clifton Worley, IBERIABANK
- Ray Zabala, Mathes Brierre Architects, LLC
For more information about NORLI, please visit norli.org.