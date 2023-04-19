NORLI Accepting Applications for 2024 Program

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute is now accepting applications to its 24th annual Regional Leadership Program, set to begin in August.

The yearlong program — which will continue through July 2024 — consists of two retreats and eight full-day sessions, plus an orientation and NORLI’s annual luncheon. The program curriculum examines public policy, education, healthcare, economic development, DEI, criminal justice and the environment. New topics this year are art, culture and quality of place.

The program is open to all business, civic and public-sector leaders in the 10-parish region — Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington. NORLI’s approach is rooted in regionalism, inclusion and nonpartisanship.

Each year, NORLI brings together approximately 55 diverse leaders committed to enhancing individual skills, increasing awareness and understanding of civic issues, cross pollinating and expanding professional networks, and empowering collaborative leadership. Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours and activities, key regional and state issues are dissected and discussed. Concepts and relationships are built through a shared learning experience.

“NORLI provides a nonpartisan platform for thought leadership that allows participants to engage in high-level discussions about the most pressing issues to southeast Louisiana,” said Stephen Reuther, executive director of NORLI. “This year, we’re excited to introduce an entirely new session to our program that focuses on art, culture and quality of place.”

Individuals from across southeast Louisiana must apply by June 5 at norli.org. The program tuition is $3,250 and covers all program costs, materials, meals, hotels and registration to the luncheon. Tuition assistance is available on an as-needed basis, and flexible payment plans are available.



NORLI will host a series of informational sessions about the program and how to apply. Program alumni and current program participants will be on hand to discuss the benefits of the program and answer questions. All NORLI informational sessions are free and open to the public.