NORBCC Announces Jon Renthrope as Interim Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS – Via the New Orleans Agenda:

New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Perry Sholes and the board of directors have announced that Jon Renthrope will be the organization’s interim executive director.

Renthrope is currently CEO of Cajun Fire Brewing Company and an internationally recognized brewmaster by profession. He has also been serving as a member of the NORBCC board of directors but will be temporarily stepping down from the board to serve in this new role.

“I am honored to be of service in the capacity of interim executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and I look forward to the opportunity to lead this organization into its next phase of executing its strategic priorities,” said Renthrope in a press release.

Renthrope holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in community development finance from University of New Orleans. A native New Orleanian and graduate of St. Augustine High School, he is also an executive board member of 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans Chapter, cultural ambassador for the Treme’ community, and lead project manager of the New Orleans East Cultural Hub. Renthrope is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity,. He will begin his role on May 9.

“We are in a leadership transition; however, our staff, the entire board of directors, and its committees continue to amplify our mission to support, promote, and educate our membership to position them for sustainable business growth, scalability, and economic opportunities,” said Sholes. “We are looking forward to working with Jon to reinforce our existing partnerships and prioritize equitable economic prosperity for our membership and the greater landscape through progressive and innovative programming, collaborative partnerships, and regional connectivity.”

Renthrope will remain active as CEO of Cajun Fire Brewing Company while leading chamber staff and volunteers.