Nonprofits Host ‘Storm Aware and Prepare’ Event

Photo courtesy of Pontchartrain Conservancy

NEW ORLEANS — On Saturday, Aug. 19, Pontchartrain Conservancy and NOLA Ready will host the fourth annual Storm Aware and Prepare event presented by Toyota. The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Canal Lighthouse located at 8001 Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans.

“We know how crucial it is to help our friends, neighbors and community members prepare for storm events,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “Thanks to our partners, Storm Aware and Prepare helps provide needed resources and expert advice to our community to improve our understanding of what it means to live with and near water, better prepare for natural events and ultimately preserve life and property.”

Community members are invited to come out and learn how to clean storm drains in their neighborhood and log their cleanups. Pontchartrain Conservancy will be giving away cleanup supplies. Participants who log their cleanups will be entered for a chance to win a gift basket full of hurricane preparedness supplies. Partner organizations, including NOHSEP/NOLA Ready, will be onsite to provide information and answer any questions from community members.

In addition to hurricane prep resources, and cleanup information, this family-friendly event will include coastal educational activities for adults and children provided by Pontchartrain Conservancy. Valerie’s Snoballs will also be onsite providing snowballs for purchase.

Additional partners include CORE – Community Organized Relief Effort, Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Second Harvest Food Bank New Orleans and Acadiana, the City of New Orleans Office of Resilience and Sustainability, JenCare, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, NOHSEP/NOLA Ready, Quad Area Community Action Agency and more.