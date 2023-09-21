Nonprofits Host Flea Market to Support Out-of-Work Film Industry Employees

People on strike walk a picket line outside Warner Bros., Discovery, and Netflix offices in Manhattan, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 in New York. Warner Bros. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The COOL Cooperative and ricRACK are hosting a flea market geared to support out-of-work film industry employees.

More than 50 film industry workers have committed to sell their goods, ranging from designer clothing to vintage furniture to jellies and jams, in a huge indoor flea market. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Second Line Stages, 800 Richard Street.

“Our brothers and sisters in the film industry are suffering. This sale will allow them to sell items, provide them some income as well as serve as a place of fellowship during this difficult time,” said Beth Burvant, executive director of the COOL Cooperative, in a press release. “The film community is a tight one, so when one of us needs support, our instinct is to jump in and help.”

The Writer’s Guild of America has been on strike since May 2 and the SAG-AFTRA union has been on strike since July 14. Many local film industry professionals have not worked since the end of 2022.

“We have been so grateful for the industry’s support of our mission over the years. Without wardrobe donations from film and television productions, we wouldn’t exist,” said ricRACK’s executive director, Lizz Freeman. “We are happy to help facilitate an event where folks can come together and show their love for this community. And since we haven’t been able to receive those much-needed clothing donations since the strike, the items donated to us from the event will provide a huge financial relief for our small but mighty organization.”

The sale is free to attend and open to the public.

The COOL Cooperative is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping middle and high school youth with film industry-specific workforce development. It offers summer programs, after-school programs, and hands-on training in film production.

ricRACK is a community sewing studio and creative reuse thrift shop serving New Orleans.